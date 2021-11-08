TikTok's Food Dance Meme Explained

TikTok user @cathypedrayes shares a helpful tip for when you feel like you have some food stuck in your throat. She’s referring to your esophagus specifically and not your airway. She explains that in order to get rid of this uncomfortable feeling, you can drink something carbonated like a soda. The carbonation from the drink helps to break down the leftover food in your esophagus so you can swallow fully. “Doctors believe that the carbon dioxide gas in soda helps disintegrate the food. It’s also thought that some of the soda gets into the stomach, which then releases gas. The pressure of the gas can dislodge the stuck food.” If you don’t drink soda or sugary drinks, don’t worry. There are healthier alternatives such as seltzer, kombucha, naturally sweetened sodas, sparkling tonic, and sparkling coconut water that all do the trick.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO