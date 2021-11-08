CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok's Food Dance Meme Explained

By Katherine Mclaughlin
 6 days ago
You may have heard before that TikTok's algorithm is different from that of other social platforms, as Hootsuite explains. The For You Page is more than just a "following" page; it's the algorithm's pick of videos it thinks a user will like. It usually does a pretty good job, which is...

Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Bored Panda

“The World’s Youngest Parents Were 8 And 9”: 30 Weird Facts You Probably Didn’t Know Shared By This TikTok User

It appears that no matter how much people are curious about the world, it seems to surprise us every time. But it doesn’t mean that we should stop trying to get to know the most about it. Having this in mind, TikTok user @destorm started sharing videos with random yet interesting facts about our world. The TikToker with 8.7M followers shares things such as how many smells our nose can remember, the hottest temperature that was ever recorded, when do people “get” their fingerprints, and so much more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EatThis

People Are Reporting This Bizarre Side Effect After Watching "Squid Game"

There's no denying that Netflix hit show Squid Game has become a cultural phenomenon. Netflix confirmed that, as of Oct. 12, the show had been watched by 111 million viewers, with its viewership continuing to grow by the day, making it the streaming service's most-watched series of all time. And while fans are eagerly discussing the show online and planning their Squid Game-inspired Halloween costumes, those aren't the only ways the show has affected its viewers—in fact, for some fans, watching the show has led to a perplexing side effect.
TV SERIES
Bored Panda

50 Tragic Hair Accidents, As Shared In This Online Community (New Pics)

From star-studded celebrities to regular bamboo-munching Pandas like us, many of us have been there—praying that our hair regrows faster, cuz the haircut we just got is so horrendous, we’re ashamed to leave the house. Hide the mirrors, get out your hats, things are going to be difficult for a while.
HAIR CARE
One Green Planet

TikTok Hack to Clear Food Stuck in Throat

TikTok user @cathypedrayes shares a helpful tip for when you feel like you have some food stuck in your throat. She’s referring to your esophagus specifically and not your airway. She explains that in order to get rid of this uncomfortable feeling, you can drink something carbonated like a soda. The carbonation from the drink helps to break down the leftover food in your esophagus so you can swallow fully. “Doctors believe that the carbon dioxide gas in soda helps disintegrate the food. It’s also thought that some of the soda gets into the stomach, which then releases gas. The pressure of the gas can dislodge the stuck food.” If you don’t drink soda or sugary drinks, don’t worry. There are healthier alternatives such as seltzer, kombucha, naturally sweetened sodas, sparkling tonic, and sparkling coconut water that all do the trick.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mic

Meet the man responsible for some of TikTok's biggest viral songs

People go viral on TikTok every day, but few understand why some videos catch fire and others flop. How did the fusion of Paul Anka’s 1959 song about delicate gestures of love (“Put Your Head On My Shoulder”) and Doja Cat’s sultry 2019 instrumental (“Streets”) inspire endless video streams of people undressing behind a red silhouette filter, catapulting both songs to viral supremacy? Why does a TikTok account for Daisy, a Golden Retriever, have 1.4 million likes? Was it the timing of the #silhouettechallenge posts? Is it America’s meme-driven obsession with man’s best friend?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

M&S Romford workers become viral TikTok stars thanks to their dance moves

Brands and stores have been doing their utmost to connect with customers through making entertaining content over on TikTok - and one supermarket store has particularly been a hit on the platform.Enter the Marks & Spencer store in Romford (@mandsromford) who have delighted viewers with their antics - from their on-point dance routines, hilarious lipsyncing, and promoting products through doing the latest trends - all while on shift at the store in the East London town.Employees made their first post on the account in January this year. Since then, their creative videos have gained over 30,000 followers and 870,000...
THEATER & DANCE
News-Herald.com

TikTok ‘Tiny Mom’ and big babies go viral in a not-so-tiny way

A St. Paul mom and her twin babies have gone over big on TikTok — really big. It all started in September, when Alexis LaRue posted a video of herself laughing as she struggled to hold both of her then-6-month-old babies in one arm — as she had seen Maia Knight, another TikTok “twin mom,” do with apparent ease.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

A Bogus Anti-Vaccine Video of a ‘Karen’ on a Plane Is Going Viral on TikTok

Six days ago, a TikTok creator named Anjelo Tavera posted a video of a blond woman in a blue sweater having a meltdown on what appears to be a commercial passenger jet. In the video, the woman speaks in stilted, almost mid-Atlantic tones as she delineates to an extremely patient flight attendant why she refuses to take her seat on the plane. “I work hard. I paid for my seat. Which is clearly going to put my life in danger,” she intones in the video, which appears to be recorded from the vantage point of another passenger. As a baby cries...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Pleated-Jeans.com

25 Times People Completely Missed The Joke, And That’s The Joke

Seriously funny jokes get serious replies. It was a weird year for satire. I feel like people missed the joke more than any year in history. I’m sure this was in large part due to the fact that everyone was so tired and angry. That was 2020-2021’s general vibe. Tired and angry.
ENTERTAINMENT
thepostathens.com

Exploring TikTok’s impact on music

It’s no secret that TikTok has recently exploded into the public consciousness. Everywhere you turn, someone is talking about the newest TikTok song or trend. There’s playlists, YouTube compilations and even entire radio stations dedicated to the songs trending on the app. But, the app isn’t just a fun way...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

What is the Rod Wave TikTok dance trend? ‘Rags2Riches’ song goes viral

Rapper ‘Rod Wave’ has gone viral on TikTok thanks to his song ‘Rags2Riches’ going accompanying one of the hottest dance trends. Songs going viral thanks to TikTok are not anything new to the website. For several years now, users have been creating unique dances to some of the most popular hits, as well as older songs that get a new chance at going viral through the short-form video platform.
THEATER & DANCE
Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

