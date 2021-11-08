Six Super Sweepers honored following Runoffs victories

With a 9-11 record, South Callaway tripled its win total from the previous season, thanks partly to six players who earned postseason awards. Junior infielder Abbi Patrick was named as first-team all-Show-Me Conference as well as second team in Class 2 District 3, senior utility player Grace Pontius was all-conference second team and all-district second team, freshman catcher Reagan Arrowood was an all-conference honorable mention and all-district second team and senior outfielder Hailee Potter was an all-conference honorable mention and all-district second team. Junior infielder Alaney Miller and freshman pitcher McKenzie Laughlin joined their teammates on the all-district second team.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO