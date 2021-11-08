CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Six Super Sweepers honored following Runoffs victories

ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s excellence, and then there’s sustained excellence over an...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Post Six Singles Victories at Big Green Invitational

The Yale women's tennis team fared well on day two of the Big Green Invitational at Dartmouth. The Bulldogs notched six singles victories and two doubles victories. Kathy Wang and Rhea Shrivastava had the easiest wins, both dropping only three games in their matches. In doubles, Caroline Dunleavy and Rena...
Fulton Sun

South Callaway six honored with awards

With a 9-11 record, South Callaway tripled its win total from the previous season, thanks partly to six players who earned postseason awards. Junior infielder Abbi Patrick was named as first-team all-Show-Me Conference as well as second team in Class 2 District 3, senior utility player Grace Pontius was all-conference second team and all-district second team, freshman catcher Reagan Arrowood was an all-conference honorable mention and all-district second team and senior outfielder Hailee Potter was an all-conference honorable mention and all-district second team. Junior infielder Alaney Miller and freshman pitcher McKenzie Laughlin joined their teammates on the all-district second team.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
chatsports.com

Colorado Picks Up Multiple Conference Honors Following Pac-12 Sweep

SAN FRANCISCO – After winning the individual 2021 Pac-12 Conference cross country title on October 29, Colorado's Abby Nichols has been named the Pac-12 Women's Athlete of the Year. In addition, freshman Hannah Miniutti was named the Pac-12 Women's Freshman of the Year as the highest finishing true freshman in...
UPMATTERS

Two earn CCHA honors following weekend sweep

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Following their impressive outing on the ice over the weekend, Mikey Colella and Trevor Cosgrove of the Northern Michigan University hockey team have been named Central Collegiate Hockey Association players of the week, as announced by the conference Monday. Colella picked up Forward of the Week honors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Sweepers
manisteenews.com

McLinden earns All-Conference honors following back-to-back injuries

MANISTEE – At 15-years-old Manistee Catholic Central’s Kyle McLinden partially tore his ACL while playing basketball before fully tearing it during the first football practice of his freshman year. Aside from missing basketball and being sidelined until track and field, he didn’t think much of it – though it took...
we-ha.com

Hall Soccer Stays Unbeaten Following Victory Over Conard

Hall Field Hockey improved to 14-0-1 and stayed perfect at home in West Hartford with a 3-0 win Wednesday night against Conard. Ellie Goldstein scored her team-leading 31st goal of the year and picked up an assist. Senior captain Bridget McGann scored her 17th goal of the season, and picked...
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles studs and duds following Week 8 victory versus Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles show life after steamrolling the Lions in Week 8. Following the doubt that surrounded this Philadelphia Eagles team, they were able to leave the Motor City victorious after crushing the Detroit Lions by a final score of 44-6. A lot of questions were answered in this game from both the offense and the defense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Six Bouts Announced For ROH Honor For All

ROH Honor For All (11/14) - Quinn McKay & Vita Von Starr vs. Trish Adora & Holidead. - GCW Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (c) vs. AJ Gray & EFFY. - ROH Tag Team Championships: Dragon Lee & Kenny King (c) vs. The OGK. - No DQ: Bandido vs. Demonic...
Brenham Banner-Press

Burton advances to area round following bi-district victory over Granger

The Burton High School volleyball team didn’t let last year’s outcome define them. After dropping in the 2020 Class 2A bi-district matchup for it’s shortest postseason run in seven years, the Lady Panthers picked themselves back up, earning a victory against Granger (17-18, 8-7 District 25-2A) on Tuesday night in Caldwell.
kslsports.com

Pablo Mastroeni Passes Character Test Following Playoff Clinching Victory

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake interim manager Pablo Mastroeni proved his worth yet again following a crucial 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on decision day to catapult the Claret & Cobalt into the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Mastroeni was brilliant in guiding Real Salt Lake to a heroic...
thegeorgeanne.com

Six double-digit scorers lead GS to season opening victory

For the first time since the 2019 season, the Georgia Southern Eagles played in front of a packed Hanner Fieldhouse. Brian Burg’s team did not disappoint, as the Eagles clawed their way to an 82-71 victory over the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday night. “They did not fracture during times...
Capital Journal

Collins, six Raiders honored on WGP All-Conference Team

The 2021 Western Great Plains All-Conference Football Team and Awards were released this week. The Lyman Raiders had six players honored on the team. The Lyman players that made the WGP All-Conference Team include Colton Collins, TJ Moran, Jacob Sazue, Isaac Thomas and Tance Wagner. Sam McClanahan was named to the Honorable Mention Team. Collins was named Co-Offensive MVP with Wall’s Burk Blasius. Wall’s Cedar Amiotte was named Defensive MVP, while Wall coach Lex Heathershaw was named the Coach of the Year.
FOOTBALL
ourcommunitynow.com

West Sioux to title game after thriller in semis

Things are unpredictable at the dome, the game between West Sioux and Dike-New Hartford was no exception. West Sioux was looking to get back to the state championship game and the road there was definitely bumpy.
SPORTS
ourcommunitynow.com

Raymond places fourth at state volleyball tournament

The Raymond Seagulls came up one set short of a berth in the state-championship game and eventually finished in fourth place of the 2B State Volleyball Tournament on Friday at the SunDome in Yakima. Raymond (18-4 overall) opened Friday’s competition with a state semifinal game against No.
VOLLEYBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy