Hoda and 'Jumping Jenna' try this trendy trampoline workout

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday will sign one of his biggest legislative victories into law, the final approval of the hard-fought $555 billion infrastructure bill. The act will direct billions of dollars towards new construction on roads, bridges, airports and seaports. It will also expand the availability of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge on Monday to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress’ Jan. 6 committee, then declared combatively outside court that he was “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges. Bannon did not enter a...
(CNN) — The 9-year-old boy who was injured at the Astroworld Festival died Sunday, according to family attorney Ben Crump. The death toll from the chaotic concert now stands at 10. Funeral services for some of the victims began over the weekend as dozens of lawsuits have been filed over the tragedy.
Conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones, who claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a "giant hoax," was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the shooting. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation...
President Joe Biden will meet virtually Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the two countries and how they can work together on their aligned interests. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the relationship between the two leaders and what they will discuss to try and smooth over growing tensions.
BERLIN (AP) — Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic” step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven’t recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control.
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance. The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako,...
