CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This Breakfast Hack TikTok Has People So Confused

By Naomi Kennedy
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With more than 2.6 billion global downloads, it's safe to say that TikTok has taken the social media world by storm. The platform has become a space for people to show off their dancing skills, comedic genius, and unique recipes, many of which often go viral amongst its users and beyond....

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Best Burger King Breakfast Item According To Nearly 38% Of People

McDonald's isn't the only fast food chain that serves up a mouthwatering breakfast — over the last few years, Burger King has also stepped up its morning menu. Thanks primarily to the restaurant's wildly popular Croissan'Wich, breakfast makes up about 13% of Burger King's overall sales (via QSR Magazine). However, there are plenty of other delicious things to order from the chain. You can choose from doughy buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, pancakes smothered in syrup, and crispy hash browns. There's even a massive breakfast burrito for those that are craving something a little more unique for their a.m. meal.
RESTAURANTS
One Green Planet

TikTok Hack to Clear Food Stuck in Throat

TikTok user @cathypedrayes shares a helpful tip for when you feel like you have some food stuck in your throat. She’s referring to your esophagus specifically and not your airway. She explains that in order to get rid of this uncomfortable feeling, you can drink something carbonated like a soda. The carbonation from the drink helps to break down the leftover food in your esophagus so you can swallow fully. “Doctors believe that the carbon dioxide gas in soda helps disintegrate the food. It’s also thought that some of the soda gets into the stomach, which then releases gas. The pressure of the gas can dislodge the stuck food.” If you don’t drink soda or sugary drinks, don’t worry. There are healthier alternatives such as seltzer, kombucha, naturally sweetened sodas, sparkling tonic, and sparkling coconut water that all do the trick.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

This TikTok Hack Will Change The Way You Order A Starbucks Dirty Chai Latte

There's no shortage of fast-food hacks allowing consumers to order their favorite combinations without paying the full price. While customers often come up with these tricks by themselves, there are many employees or former employees eager to spill what they know. Keep in mind that not all Starbucks employees will welcome your sly moves and you might be met with resistance. Nevertheless, if you like a good deal then you will want to hear about TikTok user @meanychristiney's tip for ordering a dirty chai latte at Starbucks. She prefaces the video by mentioning that she worked there for 10 years and "absolutely loathes the company." So you can imagine that she doesn't have any qualms about decreasing their financial gain. Nonetheless, her caption indicates that "for legal reasons this is all 'supposedly.'"
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Tiktokers#Chocolate Chips#Breakfast#Smithfield Thick Cut
AOL Corp

McDonald’s customer baffles TikTok with ‘brilliant’ money-saving breakfast hack: ‘You’re getting ripped off’

A TikTok user is going viral after sharing his “brilliant” McDonald’s breakfast hack. The fast-food hack, which shows how to save money on the chain’s most popular breakfast sandwiches, comes courtesy of the HellthyJunkFood TikTok account (@hellthyjunkfood). It’s just the latest wallet-friendly fast-food tip to go viral on the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Uh, This TikTok Hack Makes Cleaning an Air Fryer Look So Easy

Air fryer cleaning hack! Do not add more than 1 inch of water as a safety measure #cleaningtiktok #cleaninghacks #airfryerhack #airfryertiktok. The moment I bought an air fryer was the moment my life changed for the better, and while that may sound dramatic, it's the honest truth. So long are the days of cooking pizza in the oven or guesstimating the best way to whip up Trader Joe's cauliflower gnocchi; the air fryer does it all in the shortest period of time and cooks everything to perfection. The only downfall is that I use it so frequently that cleaning it has become a huge pain in you-know-what, and if I'm being honest, I've gone weeks without washing its removable basket. I needed a new method, so when I stumbled across this air-fryer cleaning hack on TikTok, there was one word that came to mind: genius.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

TikTok Recipe Hacks That’ll Totally Impress Your Besties On Friendsgiving

As soon as Halloween is over, your group chat starts to make Friendsgiving plans. While it may not be the time to call dibs on certain dishes you’ll be bringing to the potluck, you can check out these TikTok recipe hacks for Friendsgiving to get an idea or two of what you can bring to the table. TikTok isn’t just your go-to app for holiday decor inspo and festive makeup looks, but it’s also a place to find some super easy Friendsgiving recipes and hacks to make the holiday go off without a hitch.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Mashed

Why TikTok's Squid Game Honeycomb Challenge Is So Concerning

As far as candy recipes go, this one is probably as easy as it gets — so easy it is regularly made on the streets of South Korea. There, vendors melt sugar until it is a golden, amber color and then add baking soda so that the mixture lifts and becomes light, becoming a crisp, sweet treat. The mixture is then poured onto parchment paper and a cookie cutter is used to fashion what is now dalgona candy into any shape you might want it to be (via Delish).
RECIPES
countryliving.com

This TikTok Hack For Easily Opening Coffee Creamer Will Seriously Change Your Mornings

It's impossible to get basically anything done before you've had your coffee—am I right, friends? But something that's tough, caffeinated or not, is popping off the little aluminum seal on your fresh container of creamer. As always, TikTok is coming in clutch with a simple kitchen hack that will have you face-palming that you hadn't figured it out before.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
One Green Planet

TikTok Hack: Apple Cider Vinegar Before Bed [Video]

TikTok user @brunchwithbabs shares a quick health tip that only takes seconds to prepare, yet has a whole list of benefits. First, she adds a tablespoon of Braggs apple cider vinegar to a glass. Then, she mixes it with room temperature water, and mix. She recommends drinking this before bed every night. She claims that doing this can improve digestion, clear your complexion, aid in weight loss, improve your gut health, and even improve your sleep!
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

TikTok Thinks This Coffee Hack Could Save You From The Snail

The terms of the contract are crystal clear: You will immediately receive $10 million and the key to immortality upon signing. It sounds like an offer you couldn't dream of refusing, but there's a catch. As soon as that money hits your bank account, you will immediately be targeted by what is perhaps the world's most vicious and highly skilled assassin: a garden snail who is also immortal. Don't be fooled by its little shell, for behind those cute eyestalks lies the soul of an unstoppable killer, which will follow you for the rest of your centuries on Earth. With just one touch of The Snail's slimy body, you will drop to your knees in a terrible, agonizing death.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

This Viral TikTok Hack Has Injured Yet Another Egg Poacher

The art of poaching an egg can prove to be quite difficult — you need to use the right pot, have your stovetop at the perfect temperature, and time the actual process flawlessly. This TikTok hack was meant to simplify this tedious operation, but it's actually done more harm than good. While people that use the technique come out with an egg that's perfectly runny, they also have a few battle scars to tell the tale.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedoctorstv.com

TikTok Skin Hacks: Two Lies and a Truth!

Should you use sexual lubricant as a makeup primer? Turmeric to remove dark spots on your skin? Plus, will waxing your whole face give you baby smooth skin? Find out which one is true and what two are just bad advice found on TikTok with dermatologist Dr. Rita Linkner. Women’s...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Creative Bloq

"Sexualised" ketchup bottle causes uproar - but is it really that bad?

The last thing we thought we would be writing about today was an over-sexualised ketchup bottle. (No, seriously, this is stupid. We can't believe we're talking about this.) It's not every day you see condiments being sexualised, but this ketchup has been causing some controversy. The Pizza Hut-branded bottle reads, "Tomato Ketchup. Shake, Squeeze and Squirt," and the customer who stumbled across the bottle is not happy about it. A man from Hull who came across the dodgy slogan has said it sounds like "an app for swingers". If you are working on your own branding and are hoping to avoid such controversies, then check out our roundup of the best branding books.
FOOD & DRINKS
dexerto.com

Viral floating broom TikTok has users baffled

A viral video that shows a broom ‘floating’ in mid-air without any help has captured the attention of TikTokers who aren’t quite sure what to make of it. With Halloween only just coming and going, TikTok has been flooded with videos that attempt to show off incredibly spooky phenomenons designed to terrify others.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York Post

Disastrous TikTok egg hack leaves man with scrambled face

He was left with an actual egg on his face. A UK man’s attempt to poach eggs via a viral TikTok hack backfired horribly after the shortcut literally blew up in his face, leaving him with eggscruciating full-body burns. A TikTok video chronicling his calamitous cooking hack amassed nearly 650,000 views since it was uploaded last week.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Food Beast

KFC Singapore Has Breakfast Waffles

Chicken and waffles are an undefeated food pairing. Check the record, they're a bajillion and zero, no one is ever toppling this duo. Now imagine if you can get chicken and waffles as a fast food option? Your mornings will simply be better. KFC Singapore has figured this out and is starting many a Singaporean's days off the right way with their new Breakfast Waffles.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy