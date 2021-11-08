This Breakfast Hack TikTok Has People So Confused

There's no shortage of fast-food hacks allowing consumers to order their favorite combinations without paying the full price. While customers often come up with these tricks by themselves, there are many employees or former employees eager to spill what they know. Keep in mind that not all Starbucks employees will welcome your sly moves and you might be met with resistance. Nevertheless, if you like a good deal then you will want to hear about TikTok user @meanychristiney's tip for ordering a dirty chai latte at Starbucks. She prefaces the video by mentioning that she worked there for 10 years and "absolutely loathes the company." So you can imagine that she doesn't have any qualms about decreasing their financial gain. Nonetheless, her caption indicates that "for legal reasons this is all 'supposedly.'"

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO