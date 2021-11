Y’ALL, TALK ABOUT UPS AND DOWNS AND WILD RIDES! Recently, I celebrated my 35th birthday, went to EDC (including a five day bender in Las Vegas), had a split that I’m sure y’all will be just as sad – if not moreso – than me, and came all the way out at the end of it a man with some a whole lot of necessity for introspective self-therapy! Am I cured, hell nah, but I know one thing that’ll make it better…

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO