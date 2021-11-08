The 8 Best Paintbrushes for Nearly Any Painting Project

If you’re a parent or caregiver who has screamed a string of four-letter obscenities after inevitably stepping on a Lego (it is a rite of passage, after all), you know that having a dedicated space for your child to build and display their creations, not to mention store all those spare pieces, is key to a cleaner, more organized play area. The tables we recommend here offer creative solutions such as storage, multipurpose use, and the ability to transform as your child grows. We focused our selections on play tables for preschool and young school-aged kids. Older kids who have graduated from the Classic Brick Boxes (containers of loose Legos) to 1,000-piece-plus Creator Expert sets are more likely to want to display their hard work on a shelf. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best Lego table for your child, your space, and your budget.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO