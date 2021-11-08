CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emile Smith Rowe: Arsenal forward called up to England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Cover picture for the articleArsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has been...

Emile Smith Rowe and Marc Guehi make England U21 team as Fleetwood's James Hill and Everton's Anthony Gordon receive first call-ups

Everton F.C., Fleetwood Town F.C., James Hill, Marc Guéhi, England national under-21 association football team, Emile Smith Rowe, Sheffield United F.C., Lee Carsley, Crystal Palace F.C., Arsenal F.C. Everton's Anthony Gordon has been handed his first England Under-21 call up after Lee Carsley named his young Lions squad. The 20-year-old...
Arsenal 1-0 Watford: Emile Smith Rowe on target as Gunners move into Premier League top five

Emile Smith Rowe scored for the third Premier League game in a row as in-form Arsenal marked Mikel Arteta's 100th game in charge with a 1-0 win over Watford at the Emirates. The Gunners, now unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions, had been by far the better team in the first half without reward. Bukayo Saka had an early strike overturned by VAR for offside and, after Danny Rose's blatant foul on Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was superbly stopped by the impressive Ben Foster 10 minutes before the break.
Emile Smith Rowe effort enough as Arsenal edge victory over 10-man Watford

Arsenal go into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike here enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent of for the visitors late on.Smith Rowe’s form was not enough to earn him a first senior England call-up but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his strike here was enough to secure...
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe continues stellar form in win vs. Watford

In a match of missed chances for Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe gave his side their only goal of the game in a 1-0 win against Watford at the Emirates on Sunday. The result sees the London side pull away from Manchester United -- who lost to Manchester City -- and into fifth place in the Premier League.
Emile Smith Rowe: 'I ran downstairs and told my mum' after surprise England call-up

England, Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal F.C., Marcus Rashford, San Marino national football team, James Ward-Prowse, FIFA World Cup, Albania, Gareth Southgate. Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe says receiving his first full England call-up was a "very emotional" moment. Smith Rowe got the late call for the two World Cup qualifiers...
Emile Smith Rowe trains with the England squad at St George's Park after his late call-up, with boss Gareth Southgate spotted in conversation with underperforming captain Harry Kane ahead of World cup qualifiers

Harry Kane, Emile Smith Rowe, Gareth Southgate, St George's Park National Football Centre, England, Trent Alexander Arnold, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, captain, James Ward-Prowse. Emile Smith Rowe trained with his England team-mates following his first senior call-up as Gareth Southgate's men started their preparation for their two World Cup qualifiers.
Triple blow for England Under 21s' squad as Emile Smith Rowe's call-up to senior squad is compounded by injuries to James Hill and Tino Livramento who are both ruled out

Emile Smith Rowe, James Hill, England, England national under-21 association football team, Burnley F.C., Max Aarons, Gareth Southgate, Lee Carsley, Fleetwood Town F.C. England Under 21s’ squad was further reduced after two players withdrew ahead of a crunch European Championship qualifier this week, compounding the loss of Emile Smith Rowe.
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe: I had to overcome fear of playing in front of crowds

Emile Smith Rowe has revealed he had to overcome a fear of playing in front of crowds as he broke into the Arsenal first-team. The 21-year-old earned his first senior England call-up this week after Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse pulled out, a reward for a fine campaign with the Gunners in which he has registered four goals and two assists in the club's opening 11 Premier League games.
England squad announcement LIVE: Gareth Southgate names squad for final World Cup qualifiers with likes of Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard sweating over places

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for his final two World Cup qualifiers today with the Three Lions hoping to seal qualification to Qatar this month. The England boss is boosted by the return to fitness of several key stars who missed the October international break, including defenders Harry Maguire, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, along with Man United duo Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.
Five Barcelona players called up to Spain squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ansu Fati is back in the Spain squad after making a successful return from injury and is one of five Barcelona players to be called up by coach Luis Enrique. The teenage striker joins Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, and Gavi on the list for World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden.
Smith Rowe receives first England call-up

Congratulation to Emile Smith Rowe, who has been called up to the England squad for the first time!. The attacking midfielder has been in superb form for us, and now has five goals and two assists in his past eight games in all competitions. Smith Rowe has starred for England...
