Emile Smith Rowe: Arsenal forward called up to England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Everton F.C., Fleetwood Town F.C., James Hill, Marc Guéhi, England national under-21 association football team, Emile Smith Rowe, Sheffield United F.C., Lee Carsley, Crystal Palace F.C., Arsenal F.C. Everton's Anthony Gordon has been handed his first England Under-21 call up after Lee Carsley named his young Lions squad. The 20-year-old...
Emile Smith Rowe scored for the third Premier League game in a row as in-form Arsenal marked Mikel Arteta's 100th game in charge with a 1-0 win over Watford at the Emirates. The Gunners, now unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions, had been by far the better team in the first half without reward. Bukayo Saka had an early strike overturned by VAR for offside and, after Danny Rose's blatant foul on Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was superbly stopped by the impressive Ben Foster 10 minutes before the break.
Arsenal go into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike here enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent of for the visitors late on.Smith Rowe’s form was not enough to earn him a first senior England call-up but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his strike here was enough to secure...
Claudio Ranieri, the Watford head coach, accused Arsenal of showing a lack of respect after Mikel Arteta’s side scored their winning goal in controversial circumstances at the Emirates Stadium. Emile Smith Rowe’s second-half strike came just moments after Watford had kicked the ball out of play due to an injury...
England, Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal F.C., Marcus Rashford, San Marino national football team, James Ward-Prowse, FIFA World Cup, Albania, Gareth Southgate. Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe says receiving his first full England call-up was a "very emotional" moment. Smith Rowe got the late call for the two World Cup qualifiers...
No more chocolate, no more Nando’s but Emile Smith Rowe will feel it’s all worth it. As the Arsenal forward stepped out to train at St George’s Park on Tuesday for the first time as a senior England international, he may have reflected on all the sacrifices he has made.
Emile Smith Rowe has revealed he had to overcome a fear of playing in front of crowds as he broke into the Arsenal first-team. The 21-year-old earned his first senior England call-up this week after Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse pulled out, a reward for a fine campaign with the Gunners in which he has registered four goals and two assists in the club's opening 11 Premier League games.
Congratulation to Emile Smith Rowe, who has been called up to the England squad for the first time!. The attacking midfielder has been in superb form for us, and now has five goals and two assists in his past eight games in all competitions. Smith Rowe has starred for England...
