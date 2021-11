Mexico announced the call up for the November World Cup Qualifying matches against the United States and Canada. Coach Gerardo Martino pretty much made the same call up for the very tough two away matches that he had been doing for most of the World Cup Qualifiers, as Mexico hopes to continue in first place of the CONCACAF table. Mexico will play against the United States on November 12th in Cincinnati and then travel to Edmonton to face Canada on November 16th.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO