Financial Reports

Roblox bookings grow 28% to $637.8M for Q3 2021

By Dean Takahashi, @deantak
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoblox, the platform for Lego-like user-generated games, reported its bookings for the third quarter ended September 30 were $637.8 million, up 28% from the same period a year ago. The San Mateo company reported a net loss of $74 million on revenues of $509.3 million (up 102%) for the...

venturebeat.com

The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

What Reopening? Roblox Gains Momentum Acquiring Players in Q3

Roblox added 4.1 million users over the same period last year. And the company continued to generate more than $100 million in free cash flow. The stock surged on the day following the earnings announcement. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) operates a platform where users can interact with each other and the environment...
STOCKS
foodmanufacturing.com

Hostess Q3 Sales Grow 10.4%; CFO Resigns

LENEXA, KS — On Nov. 9, Hostess Brands, Inc. reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30. “Our solid momentum continued in the third quarter enabling us to exceed our top and bottom-line expectations. Third quarter sales increased by 10% as strong execution across our retail network and exciting innovation generated meaningful volume growth in both Hostess and Voortman branded portfolios. I am proud of the way in which our team is performing in a dynamic and challenging operating environment as productivity initiatives and higher price realization offset rising inflation allowing us to maintain our attractive margin structure,” commented Andy Callahan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

IZEA Reports All-Time Record Revenues and Bookings in Q3 2021

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. , the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Q3 2021 Financial Summary Compared to Q3 2020. Total revenue increased 88% to an all-time record $7.6...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hypebeast.com

Roblox Reports Exceptional Q3 2021 Results With 102% Increase in Revenue

The Roblox Corporation has posted exceptional results for Q3 of 2021. According to the company’s report, revenues from Roblox increased 102% year over year to reach $509.3 million USD, while net cash provided by operating activities came in at $181.2 million USD, with free cash flow increasing 7% to $170.6 million USD. Bookings also increased by 28% during the quarter to $637.8 million USD. Most impressively, the platform’s average daily users reached 47.3 million players, marking an increase of 31%, with hours engaged going up 28% to a staggering 11.2 billion hours.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
massivelyop.com

MMO Business Roundup: Discord crypto mess, Unity buys Weta, Roblox Q3 2021 financials

Welcome back to another roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news! Business business business… is this working?. Discord: Well, Discord’s gone and ticked off its own userbase thanks to a tweet this week from the company’s CEO that appears to show in-development Discord wallet integration with multiple types of cryptocurrency. As Kotaku noted, it’s not the first time Discord has flirted with crypto; a few months back, the company ran user surveys to prime customers for their introduction to the platform, without any space for feedback against the idea, which has been… let’s call it considerable. The move has apparently provoked a wave of subscriber cancelations, deep upset on Reddit, and an apparent Discord campaign to grant free subs to counterbalance the quitters. Imagine a place… without NFT scams!
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Roblox offers a path for non-traditional developers to find an audience

Roblox is one of the biggest games in the world. It attracts a huge audience of young people. And that makes it an ideal platform for someone like Anat Shperling, CEO and co-founder of Toya, who is not your average game developer. “We are a non-U.S., non-traditional gaming studio. My...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Roblox is building a metaverse around its players

Roblox is trying to build a virtual world that rivals our own. During the GamesBeat Summit Next event today, Roblox chief of technology Dan Sturman explained how the company plans to do that by designing a metaverse that caters to player’s needs. The platform wants to empower its community with tools that facilitate a safe atmosphere while providing tools to maintain relationships just as they exist in real life.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Xbox explains its acquisition strategy

Xbox has been all about investments the past few years, including in subscription models like Game Pass, cloud gaming with xCloud, and of course with major acquisitions like Bethesda. Sarah Bond, corporate vice president at Xbox, talked about the company’s strategy during our GamesBeat Summit Next event. “I always thought...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Sandbox VR prepares for expansion following $37M fundraise

Sandbox VR announced today it has raised $37 million in a new round of fundraising and that it intends to use that investment to expand globally. This round of fundraising was led by A16z, with participation from Alibaba and Craft. More specifically, the round was led through A16z’s growth fund specifically for companies at a turning point in growth. The company has raised $119 million in total, and it currently employs around 200 people.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

What to make of the game investment boom

Game industries deals surpassed an unparalleled $71 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to a report by investment bank Drake Star Partners. More than 844 deals were announced and closed in the period as lockdowns made it obvious that games was one of the industries that was not only still functioning but was thriving in the pandemic.
MARKETS
pocketgamer.biz

Roblox sees Q3 FY21 revenue rise 102% to $509 million

Roblox has released its financial results for 2021’s third quarter, revealing that its year-over-year revenue has increased by 102 per cent year-on-year to $509 million. The average daily users saw an increase of 31 per cent, rising to 47 million, and the number of hours users spent engaging with Roblox reached 11.2 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

RBLX - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $619.8 million. The consensus mark for loss has remained unchanged at 16 cents per share in the past 30 days. Roblox’s third-quarter performance is expected to have...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamingintelligence.com

Strong Q3 for IGT as Digital & Betting contribution grows

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has reinstated its quarterly cash dividend after a strong third quarter performance which saw revenue climb 21 per cent to $984m and operating income more than double to $212m. Buoyed by double-digit growth across all of its business segments, revenue from IGT’s core Global...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Miami Herald

Roblox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Monday reported a loss of $74 million in its third quarter. The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. The online gaming platform posted revenue of $509.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $637.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $619.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

‘Don’t sweat’ big gains on equipment sales booked by carriers in Q3

Many records were set by truckload carriers during the third quarter, including a line on the income statement often overlooked by industry observers: gains on sale. With truck demand at record levels and new equipment tough to find, values in the secondary market have soared and so too have the gains fleets are booking as they swap out old tractors for new.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

McAfee’s Pure-Play Consumer Business Grows 24% in Q3’21

Net Revenue Increased by 24% to $491 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Increased by 43% to $234 Million. McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announced its financial results for the three months ended September 25, 2021. “McAfee delivered another strong quarter, with revenue growing 24% year-over-year,” said Peter Leav,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Inside Indiana Business

Hallador Earnings Grow in Q3

TERRE HAUTE - Terre Haute-based Hallador Energy Co. (Nasdaq: HNRG) is reporting third quarter net income of $8 million, compared to $2 million during the same period a year ago. The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $80 million during the quarter. Chief Executive Officer Brent Bilsland says...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

