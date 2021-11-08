11/8/21 Things to do

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday

FEFU AND HER FRIENDS

7:30 p.m. at Yue-Kong Pao Hall of Visual & Performing Arts.

Purdue Theatre presents a 1977 drama written by María Irene Fornés, Cuban-American playwright and matriarch of Latina playwriting and avant-garde theater traditions. Set in the 1930s, eight women gather at the home of their friend, Fefu, to plan an educational fundraiser. The play runs from Nov 12. to 21. For ticket information, go to ticketmaster.com.

Friday

LEGENDARY SHACK SHAKERS

7 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.

Southern gothic rock band Legendary Shack Shakers are coming to Carnahan Hall for a night of music. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.

GUS DAPPERTON

8 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.

Indie singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton comes to Loeb Playhouse for a night of music. To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.

Saturday

PURDUE BALLROOM CLASSIC

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Purdue Memorial Union Ballrooms.

Annual ballroom dance competition at Purdue hosted by Purdue Latin & Ballroom Dance Team. Joined by hundreds of dancers from other schools. Admission for spectators is $10.

Sunday

PURDUE CORGI RACE

2 to 4 p.m. at Purdue Grand Prix Track, 1500 McCormick Road, West Lafayette.

Come watch corgis compete in a costume contest, fetch competition, talent show and racing. Buy a VIP ticket and get a meet and greet will all the corgis after the winner is crowned. General admission is $10 and VIP admission is $15. For more information, visit the Purdue Corgi Race Facebook page.

Concerts return to campus with Gus Dapperton

Endless concert Snapchat stories are in sight. The Student Concert Committee has set up their first concert for the fall semester. Gus Dapperton will perform in the Loeb Playhouse on Friday with special guest MICHELLE, according to the Purdue Convocations website. “I’m so excited for this concert,” said Jo Jennings,...
ENTERTAINMENT
