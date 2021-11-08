CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds COVID-19 patients from socially vulnerable neighborhoods more likely to die

Cover picture for the articleResearchers are trying to understand why where a...

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine not associated with severe disease flare in patients with rheumatic diseases

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that the COVID-19 vaccine was not associated with severe disease flares in patients with rheumatic diseases. Medications to treat rheumatic diseases were associated with a reduction in vaccine-induced antibody responses. During the clinical trials...
COVID-19 patients in poor areas at higher risk for heart events, death, study finds

Patients in low-income, crowded and racially diverse communities had higher risk of adverse cardiovascular events and death when hospitalized for COVID-19, according to an abstract of preliminary study results set to be presented Nov. 13 at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. Researchers used the CDC Social Vulnerability Index to...
Coronavirus
Special report: How cannabis could shape future autism therapies

Anecdotal reports from some doctors, parents and autistic adults have long suggested that cannabis and cannabis-derived products can ease certain common autism traits, including anxiety and aggression. Though many of these claims remain untested, research over the past five years shows that cannabis can alleviate seizures in people with autism-linked syndromes and may also benefit other autistic people.
Research Shows Alcohol Elevates Heart Rate—Here's Exactly How Much You Can Drink If You Want to Keep Your Heart Healthy

You’re probably aware that drinking alcohol can have certain short-term and long-term effects on your health. In the short-term, there’s the hangover effect. If you overindulge one night, you might wake up the next morning some nausea, a pounding headache, dry mouth, etc. Over time, however, chronic drinking can take a toll on your body, too. For example, consider your liver. According to the American Liver Foundation, excessive alcohol consumption over time can lead to alcoholic liver disease or alcohol-related liver disease, of which there are three kinds: fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Experts share importance of screenings, prevention against the leading cause of cancer deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and local doctors are hoping to break the stigmas surrounding the disease. Statistics from the Lung Cancer Research Foundation show it’s the leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. While the number of new cases diagnosed is falling, local experts say there’s still work to do in […]
You’re 20 times more likely to die from COVID if you’re unvaccinated, study finds

Unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated people, according to new state research from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The researchers analyzed electronic lab reports, death certifications and immunization information to find unvaccinated people were more at risk for death...
