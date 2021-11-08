Study finds COVID-19 patients from socially vulnerable neighborhoods more likely to die

You’re probably aware that drinking alcohol can have certain short-term and long-term effects on your health. In the short-term, there’s the hangover effect. If you overindulge one night, you might wake up the next morning some nausea, a pounding headache, dry mouth, etc. Over time, however, chronic drinking can take a toll on your body, too. For example, consider your liver. According to the American Liver Foundation, excessive alcohol consumption over time can lead to alcoholic liver disease or alcohol-related liver disease, of which there are three kinds: fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO