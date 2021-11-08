CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds build back on Tuesday with rain likely Wednesday

By Matt Miller
KSNT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow temperatures fall back into the upper 40s with a northerly breeze returning tonight. After a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky early tonight a weak system moves through. That’ll increase our cloud cover and cool us down a...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Heavy Fog Expected Through Sunday Morning Across Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in place until 11 a.m. Sunday for much of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley. Thick fog, with visibilities up to a quarter-mile or less in various places, could impact travelers, the National Weather Service Sacramento said. Fog and low clouds were visible around Sacramento as early as Saturday evening. Drivers are being advised to use extra caution on the road. Some tips include driving at slower speeds, using low-beam lights and keeping more distance between other cars. By the time the fog clears, the region is expected to see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. A foggy Sunday morning is forecast for the northern San Joaquin Valley and southern Sacramento Valley. Temperatures may reach a few degrees above normal once the sun breaks through. Make sure to drive with caution during foggy conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eml4gVHNom — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2021 Cloudier skies are expected across Northern California Sunday night and well into Monday with cooler temperatures expected over the next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
KSNT

Few showers tonight, pleasant Sunday

Overnight tonight there is a slight chance that a few more showers slide through the area as a weak front moves through. Luckily, temperatures won’t be nearly as chilly as Saturday morning thanks to the cloud cover with many in the lower 40s. Anything that falls from the sky will be in the form of rain and will mostly likely move in after midnight and exit before daybreak.
ENVIRONMENT
KDVR.com

Warm, breezy and dry with temps in the 60s on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Warm, breezy, and dry weather continues in Denver with highs in the 60s today. We have a great Sunday afternoon for the Broncos game. Monday will be the warmest day, with highs in the 70s, running about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The record high for Monday is 78 set in 1942.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly Sunday Across Philadelphia Region With Increasing Clouds, Chance For Spotty Showers Later This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a chilly start Sunday across the Philadelphia region and there is very little warming coming our way. If you are heading out, make sure to dress in layers because high temperatures will run below average in the mid-to-upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s. The warm spot will be along the Jersey Shore with highs there in the low 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds later in the day Sunday as another cold front approaches the Philadelphia region Sunday evening. Unlike the cold front which passed on Saturday, there will be less wind and only spotty showers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox 59

Snowflakes return to Central Indiana as cold weather continues

Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.
CENTRAL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy