The deadly weekend on the roads in Acadiana continued on Monday as a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Destiny Rose Hargrave of Abbeville. On Sunday night, motorcyclist 53-year-old James W. Romero died after Louisiana State Police say he rear-ended a vehicle on Interstate 10 between Scott and Duson. On Monday morning, it was a head-on collision that killed Hargrave. Troopers say she crossed the center line while traveling in a car on Louisiana Highway 82 near Lloyd Road (north of LA 333) in Vermilion Parish and struck a Yukon headed the opposite way. Troopers received the call around 7:00 a.m.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO