N.J. man accused of killing roommate an hour after police showed up to stop fight

WAYNE, N.J. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man is accused of killing his roommate about an hour after police showed up to their apartment to deescalate a fight between the two men.

According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Wayne Township Police responded to a domestic dispute call Nov. 5 at approximately 10:33 p.m. at 21 Hinchman Ave. Officers reportedly helped end the fight between and then left the apartment.

About an hour later, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Wayne Police received a report at the same address regarding an unresponsive male. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office statement says officers discovered 60-year-old Frank Majuri on the floor of the apartment and administered CPR. However, he was declared dead at the scene at 12:02 a.m. Nov. 6.

The Prosecutor’s Office says Frank Rance allegedly strangled Majuri during their altercation. Rance was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Passaic County Jail records show Rance is being held without bail.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Rance could face 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.