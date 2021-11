More consumers seem to be turning directly to the source in purchasing produce and food items as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That demand could spell good news for small, local family farms in Northern Michigan, but only if they can successfully navigate the myriad other economic pressures — like supply chain and labor shortages — that have disrupted so many other industries since March 2020, often leaving a gap between consumer appetites and producers’ capabilities. It’s too early to know how local farmers will fare in the tricky transition period — some say they remain stressed, but should be able to weather the storm.

CHEBOYGAN, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO