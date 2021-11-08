Alec Baldwin calls for police to be on production sets where guns are used
Alec Baldwin wants to see a change in the film industry following the deadly shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust." Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after being handed a weapon that he did not know was loaded, according...
Actor Alec Baldwin wrote on social media Monday that a police officer should be present for every movie production that uses guns, “fake or otherwise,” following the on-set mishap that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, who shot and killed Hutchins on the set of his Western “Rust” in late October...
Alec Baldwin image courtesy of Gage Skidmore.Copyright free and public domain images courtesy of Wikimedia commons. As I began to write this story about this tragedy what struck me right away was the memory I had of two similar incidents that occurred decades apart but still seemed fresh to me because of the questions of what went wrong to allow such a grievous lack of safety on a Movie set? The first memory was of John Erik Hexum, who in 1984 was an actor who was often compared to Tom Selleck in terms of potential, in between scenes for his TV series Cover Up, he loaded a .44 magnum that was to be used in the next scene with one blank cartridge. During a delay in shooting he began to play an impromptu game of Russian roulette with some crew members, and putting the gun to his temple, the blank fired, and as blanks use paper or plastic wadding to seal gunpowder into the cartridge, the wadding smashed into his head with enough force to fracture his skull, although not actually penetrating his skin, a portion of his skull was lodged in his brain, and six days later this promising young star was declared brain dead at age 26 of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
