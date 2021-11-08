CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rogue Squadron’: Production Has Officially Been Delayed

By Grant Davis (Pomojema)
starwarsnewsnet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucasfilm has officially postponed the start of production on their Star Wars spin-off Rogue Squadron, which was initially planned to make a December 22, 2023 release date. Patty Jenkins remains in the director’s chair. Per The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins’s existing schedule of projects has been cited as...

www.starwarsnewsnet.com

Related
wmleader.com

Rogue Squadron’ Delayed As Patty Jenkins Juggles Schedule – WM Leader

WM Leader has confirmed that Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron won’t be going into production in 2022 as originally planned. Our sources tell us that that the project wasn’t even casted up. Director Patty Jenkins, who has been developing the movie with writer Matthew Robinson for more than a year...
Cinema Blend

Star Wars: Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron Has Hit A Big Setback

Nearly one full year ago at Disney’s Investor Day presentation, it was announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was jumping into the Star Wars universe to direct Rogue Squadron, the space opera franchise’s next theatrical movie. As things stand now, Rogue Squadron is still technically slotted for a December 22, 2023 release. However, word’s just come in that production on the movie has been indefinitely delayed.
IGN

Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie Reportedly Delayed Indefinitely

Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie is being delayed, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Originally slated to enter production in 2022, it has been taken off the production schedule, leaving it with an indefinite release date. The reported reason for this delay is that Jenkins' current commitments won't allow for...
epicstream.com

Lucasfilm Reportedly Releasing Backup Project to Replace Rogue Squadron

Lucasfilm might have been forced to come up with another plan. The Star Wars franchise has been riding a huge wave of momentum thanks to the success of The Mandalorian which pretty much removed the bitter taste the sequel trilogy left in the mouths of diehard fans. Currently, Lucasfilm seems to be adamant about expanding its library on Disney+ but that's not to say that they're completely abandoning the movie industry because a new Star Wars film project is set for release in 2023.
Den of Geek

Did a Star Wars Old Republic Movie Replace Rogue Squadron?

We didn’t even need to wait until this upcoming Friday’s Disney+ Day broadcast to get the first big Star Wars news of the week: Rogue Squadron, the movie being helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, has reportedly been delayed from its 2023 release date. THR reports that Jenkins’ other commitments, including Wonder Woman 3, will prevent her from being able to film the first post-Skywalker Saga Star Wars movie next year.
starwarsnewsnet.com

Rumor: Update on the Future of ‘Star Wars’ Film Projects; ‘The High Republic’ Era Movie Might Be Coming First

Lucasfilm reportedly has a replacement in mind for the now-delayed Rogue Squadron film, and it’s believed to be set in the Old Republic era. However, a new info has suggested that it could instead be set in the High Republic era as a tie-in to Lucasfilm’s publishing efforts and the forthcoming Disney Plus series The Acolyte. Lucasfilm reportedly has plans to do both.
lrmonline.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent podcast of LRM’s Genreverse Podcast Network....
starwarsnewsnet.com

Rumor: Chloé Zhao To Direct Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Project

A new story from Big Screen Leaks posted on his site, One Take News, indicates that Chloé Zhao is Kevin Feige’s choice to direct his Star Wars project, which he will be overseeing. Michael Waldron is on board to pen the script. This is coming from the same source that said that Rogue Squadron‘s production was to going to be delayed, something The Hollywood Reporter confirmed yesterday. He also indicated to us that the 2023 spot will be taken by another movie, likely set in The High Republic. The report is also saying an official announcement could be coming soon.
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: Andor’ Targeting July to September 2022 Release

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel Andor has set its sights on a premiere, and it’s further away than some of us expected it to be: the series will be arriving in the late Summer 2022/early to mid-Autumn 2022. While on a conference call for today’s quarterly Disney...
starwarsnewsnet.com

New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Banner Added to Official Star Wars Twitter Account

Today, the official Star Wars Twitter account changed its banner to a new promotional image from The Book of Boba Fett. Check it out above. The show also debuted its official teaser trailer last week, along with the official poster for the series. While it’s not that similar to the actual poster (see below), it definitely looks like it was not intended to be posted today, as the tagline behind the logo says “Original Series Streaming Now.” Here is an image of the Twitter account with the new banner:
starwarsnewsnet.com

Charles Soule Describes Plot Point for ‘Crimson Reign’ During Online Charity Event

As Lucasfilm revealed a couple of months ago, the War of the Bounty Hunters cross-over event, which just ended last month, is only the first act in a trilogy of comic runs. The second one, also coming from Charles Soule, will be released in December under the title Crimson Reign. Now, in a new interview, Soule tried to build the hype even more by describing a plot point in one of the issues.
starwarsnewsnet.com

Star Wars: ‘The High Republic: Mission to Disaster’ Excerpt Released

A new excerpt has just been released from the upcoming book The High Republic: Mission to Disaster. In addition to this, with all the rumors of possible movies and games popping up, there appears to be plenty of content ahead about this era in the Star Wars timeline. The excerpt...
TVOvermind

Fans are Calling For Letitia Wright to be Removed from Wakanda Forever

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
whathifi.com

Stream Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi on Disney Plus Day today!

Disney Plus is turning two, and like any toddler, it's throwing a party. But instead of scoffing jelly and ice cream, it's launched a raft of huge releases all available to stream for Disney subscribers on 'Disney Plus Day' – today, 12th November. You'll find Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi And...
altchar.com

Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed

Take-Two Interactive had its earnings report recently and besides the reveal of the $53 million cancellation, they provided some other interesting info. Unfortunately, this is not going to put smiles on any of the fans' faces since Marvel's Midnight Suns release date has been moved to the second half of 2022.
