CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Tyrese Haliburton (back) questionable for Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (lower back tightness) was listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns....

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniopost.com

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (back) out vs. Kings

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis will not play in Sunday afternoon's game against the visiting Sacramento Kings. Porzingis, 26, has been dealing with lower back tightness since the Mavericks' 116-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Porzingis is off to a slow start this season, averaging 12.7 points and...
NBA
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell (36 points) guides Jazz past Kings

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points, Mike Conley Jr. fired in 30 and the Utah Jazz toughened up in the clutch to pull away from the Sacramento Kings for a 119-113 win Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points while Rudy Gobert had another double-double with 20...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy