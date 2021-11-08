CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Angels from the Soo Granting Small Wishes This Holiday Season

By Jim LeHocky
 6 days ago
Every Christmas season, many organizations help out those less fortunate by providing food and gifts.

Two Sault Ste Marie women have taken it upon themselves to help out people in the Soo Area have a more joyous holiday.

Bailey Rutter and Katie Barkley are not only roommates but also have teamed up to create a Facebook page called Christmas Angels.

Rutter got the idea from high school friends who did something similar in Kingsford….in the Western U.P.. That group focused mainly on senior citizens.

The Soo group is open for anyone who needs some help this time of year.

