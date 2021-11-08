Sugar Loaf Resort Tear Down, A Community Remembers

It’s been 21 years since Sugar Loaf Ski Resort welcomed guests. Now, the building is being demolished.

“It feels very upsetting and very depressing,” says Joan Post-Brown, a former employee and guest to Sugar Loaf. “We used to use Sugar Load a lot. I did jazzercise out here, my son did Kids Club. I worked here as a hostess in the restaurant.”

Brown frequented the resort for 15 years with her family. She has many fond memories of her children skiing and the people that would come to ski from all over the state.

“It’s very heart breaking because there was so much vitality that went on out here so many people, so many different things going on and a lot of people employed too,” she says.

Ownership of the disheveled property has changed more than six times over the past 20 years. The new owners, SPV 45, has not revealed their future plans for the place. Brown hopes that someone will revive the ski resort to its former glory.

“It would be interesting to find out if people are going to be able to use this area again and it will become a community project instead of just for people who have a lot of money,” she says. “I would like them to reinvent skiing hills out here, and my kids, my students I taught would get to come out here for field trips and do the cross county skiing or the downhill skiing.”

Even Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik has fond memories of the local attraction that welcomed thousands of people every year.

“I actually grew up in Leelanau County and spent a lot of time in Sugar Loaf from the time I was a child and have a lot of good memories,” says Janik. “It’s kind of a bittersweet that it’s being torn down.”

Bittersweet, but necessary.

“Different people have come forward with visions for the Loaf, but unfortunately, none of them were successful,” says Janik. “It’s been in decay for many years and its not helping that there’s been significant vandalism in there. It’s bittersweet but it’s part of a new chapter.”

The building has fallen to disrepair since closing its doors and is beyond salvaging. Roofs have collapsed. Its doors are no longer on the building, many windows have been busted, and vandals have tagged and marked it throughout.

At one time, the resort was the largest employer in Leelanau County, but the odds of the resort being revived are slim.

“Sugar Loaf struggled when it was open, financially,” says Janik. “I’m not sure what the future is, but it would be great if it was some type of local development that would provide some type of long term stability and some good paying jobs.”

No one knows the name of the members of the corporation that currently owns the property.

The spokesman, Ross Satterwhite, of SPV 45, is not part of the ownership group but acts as spokesperson. He has not returned requests for comment on the future of the former Sugar Loaf Ski Resort.

Taplin Enterprises, LLC is the demolition contractor on the project. The first phase of demolition includes removal of environmentally sensitive materials and universal waste which was completed in October. Physical demolition of the hotel will last 6 to 8 weeks. Infrastructure on the ski hill will be removed. Items of historical significance will be removed and preserved with help from the Leelanau Historical Society.

In a press release, Ross Satterwhite, said:

“So far the demolition process has gone according to plan. This is a big project with the first and foremost emphasis being on safety of the work crew and surrounding community. At this point there are no announcements expected in the near term with respect to future plans – as ownership continues to be focused on completing the demolition and proper cleanup of the site. But so far things are going well. It is obviously good to finally be removing what had become a terrible eyesore for the community for so long. While it is sad to be losing the hotel and the history it holds for so many, unfortunately, it had deteriorated to the point over the past 20 years, that it was not possible to save. I know the ownership appreciates the patience and support that neighbors and the greater community have given the project.”