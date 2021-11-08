CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia to meet African Union on conflict

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned Price...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

US, Russia, China, and Pakistan Meet With Senior Taliban Representatives To Discuss Severe Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

According to a Pakistani official, the 'troika plus' conference aims to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. In a recently published article in MSN News, Pakistan headed a series of discussions on Thursday with special envoys from the US, Russia, and China to tackle the future of Afghanistan, where a rising humanitarian crisis has driven many Afghans to flee to neighboring countries since the Taliban took power in August.
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

U.S. blacklists Eritrean military over conflict in Ethiopia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the Eritrean military and other Eritrea-based individuals and entities as it seeks to increase pressure on parties to the conflict to bring an end to fighting in northern Ethiopia. In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department said it blacklisted Eritrea’s...
MILITARY
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Eritrea military, ruling party for interference in Ethiopia

The United States slapped sanctions on Eritrea's military and ruling party Friday, accusing them of contributing to the war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The sanctions targeted the Eritrean Defense Force and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki's political party, the People's Front for Democracy and Justice. Also blacklisted were the head of the Eritrean National Security Office, Abraha Kassa Nemariam; the Hidri Trust, the People's Front's holding company; and Hagos Ghebrehiwet Kidan, an economic advisor for the party. The US Treasury said in a statement that since a conflict erupted in the Tigray region in 2020, Eritrean forces have taken part, stoking the violence.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
AFP

Qatar to handle US interests in Afghanistan, in bridge to Taliban

The United States said Friday it would set up an interests section in Afghanistan under Qatar, creating a more direct way to assist US citizens and engage with the Taliban after the embassy in Kabul was shuttered. The step marks the latest diplomatic win for Qatar, the wealthy Gulf state that has increasingly positioned itself as the pivotal US ally on Afghanistan. Blinken signed an agreement with his Qatari counterpart to establish Qatar as the US protecting power in Afghanistan, an arrangement in which a third nation handles a country's interests in the absence of diplomatic relations with the host country. The United States has voiced cautious optimism about dialogue with the Taliban but has made clear that reopening the embassy -- which would imply recognition -- is not on the cards.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Somalia and African Union Discuss Future of AMISOM

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - A 15-member team of the African Union Peace and Security Council met with senior Somali officials in Mogadishu on Tuesday and discussed the future of AMISOM peacekeeping operations. Tensions are running high after the Somali government expelled an AU deputy special envoy last week. The federal government...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Foreign Envoys Eye 'Small Window' To End Ethiopia War

Foreign envoys were scrambling on Tuesday to end Ethiopia's year-long war, hoping an African Union-led push can bring about a cessation of hostilities before a feared rebel march on the capital. Jeffrey Feltman, US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, returned to Ethiopia for a late-night meeting with his...
POLITICS
CBS News

U.S. joins last-ditch bid to stop Ethiopia conflict spiraling into an all-out civil war, and "time is short"

Johannesburg — Diplomats were scrambling on Tuesday for a peaceful resolution to the conflict putting hundreds of thousands of civilian lives at risk in Ethiopia. The war between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebels that started a year ago has escalated and is now threatening his hold on power, with a coalition of opposition groups advancing on the capital, Addis Ababa.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S State Department#Kenya#Reuters#The U S State Department#The African Union#Ethiopian#Price
abc17news.com

AU envoy sees short `window of opportunity’ on Ethiopia war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The African Union’s envoy for the Horn of Africa is warning that there is a short “window of opportunity” and little time to reverse the crisis in northern Ethiopia which has drastically deteriorated in recent weeks amid an escalating offensive by Tigray forces against the government. Olusegun Obasanjo told the U.N. Security Council Monday that after talks with leaders from both sides, he can say that they all “agree individually that the differences between them are political and require political solution through dialogue.” Obasanjo said he hopes for a plan on troop withdrawals and humanitarian access this week.
AFRICA
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya

Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman is currently in Ethiopia to underscore the United States’ grave concern with the escalation of the conflict and the risk of intercommunal violence, and to encourage all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities. From November 4 to 7, Special Envoy Feltman...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Ethiopia in crisis amid conflict in Tigray region

For more than a year, the devastating war in Ethiopia's Tigray region has consumed Africa's second-most populous nation. On Friday, the UN Security Council called for peace, and for the access of humanitarian aid. Debora Patta reports.
AFRICA
Reuters

U.N. Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia conflict

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Friday called for an end to the fighting in Ethiopia and for talks on a lasting ceasefire as the 15-member body expressed deep concern in a rare statement about the expansion and intensification of military clashes. The council also...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

U.S. Secretary of State says Ethiopia conflict must end and peace negotiations start

NAIROBI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the fighting in Ethiopia had to end and peace negotiations should start immediately without any preconditions. “The conflict in Ethiopia must come to an end. Peace negotiations should begin immediately without preconditions in pursuit of a ceasefire,” he...
WORLD
Reuters

Calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia grow amid deepening conflict

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - African and Western nations called for an immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia on Thursday after Tigrayan forces from the country's north said they made advances towards the capital this week. The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, arrived in Addis Ababa...
POLITICS
AFP

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said. Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said. "The United States is increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations and intercommunal violence in Ethiopia and is closely monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said Wednesday. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days and has been marching southward.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy