Alec Baldwin calls for police to be on production sets where guns are used
By Scripps National
WTVR-TV
6 days ago
Alec Baldwin wants to see a change in the film industry following the deadly shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust." Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after being handed a weapon that he did not know was loaded, according...
Nicolas Cage was “visibly upset” when Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer under scrutiny over last week's fatal “Rust” shooting, fired guns without warning on the set of “The Old Way,” a different western movie filmed in August, a key grip for the production told Inside Edition. “There were some incidents that...
A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
SANTA FE, N.M. — A lawsuit claims that actor Alec Baldwin never should have pulled the trigger of a gun that killed one crew member and injured because the script never called for the gun to be fired. “He took a gun loaded with a bullet, pointed it at human...
Actor Alec Baldwin wrote on social media Monday that a police officer should be present for every movie production that uses guns, “fake or otherwise,” following the on-set mishap that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, who shot and killed Hutchins on the set of his Western “Rust” in late October...
Alec Baldwin has taken to social media, calling for police presence on film sets after the accidental shooting on set of his film “Rust” killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin called for gun safety on set and said police officers should be present when weapons are being used.
He wrote, “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.” The actor also shared the post on his Instagram page.
Hutchins was killed while filming “Rust”...
Alec Baldwin is calling for cops on movie and TV sets after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming Rust. A tweet from his arts foundation says: “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.”
Today, Alec Baldwin took to social media to advocate for police presence on movie productions that use guns, “fake or otherwise,” following the prop firearms accident that led to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of the western film Rust. “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise,...
“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram page. Baldwin's message comes weeks after Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust.
Alec Baldwin image courtesy of Gage Skidmore.Copyright free and public domain images courtesy of Wikimedia commons. As I began to write this story about this tragedy what struck me right away was the memory I had of two similar incidents that occurred decades apart but still seemed fresh to me because of the questions of what went wrong to allow such a grievous lack of safety on a Movie set? The first memory was of John Erik Hexum, who in 1984 was an actor who was often compared to Tom Selleck in terms of potential, in between scenes for his TV series Cover Up, he loaded a .44 magnum that was to be used in the next scene with one blank cartridge. During a delay in shooting he began to play an impromptu game of Russian roulette with some crew members, and putting the gun to his temple, the blank fired, and as blanks use paper or plastic wadding to seal gunpowder into the cartridge, the wadding smashed into his head with enough force to fracture his skull, although not actually penetrating his skin, a portion of his skull was lodged in his brain, and six days later this promising young star was declared brain dead at age 26 of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
