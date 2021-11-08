Tencent Music revenue rises 3% as content push brings in listeners

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (TME) is higher by Monday morning, with the stock climbing 2.44% in pre-market trading to 7.99. TME's short-term technical score of 13 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 87% of stocks on the market. In the Internet Content & Information industry, which ranks 134 out of 146 industries, the stock ranks higher than 22% of stocks. Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR has risen 1.43% over the past month, closing at $7.66 on October 11. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $7.56 and as high as $9.10. TME has an average analyst recommendation of Buy. The company has an average price target of $13.57.

