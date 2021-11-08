CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tencent Music revenue rises 3% as content push brings in listeners

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported a 3% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as efforts to bolster content attracted more paying users to its Spotify-like music...

kfgo.com

Benzinga

Preview: Tencent Music's Earnings

Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tencent Music will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.07. Tencent Music bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Profits Drop at Tencent Music as Regulatory Pinch is Felt

Profits at Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest digital music company, dropped in the third quarter of its financial year as the company felt the impact of the Chinese government’s multiple crackdowns on the tech sector. Net profits in the three months from July to September 2021 fell to RMB788 million ($122 million). That compares with net profit of RMB1.13 billion in the equivalent quarter last year, and with an RMB871 figure in the April-June second quarter of 2020. Revenues at RMB7.81 billion ($1.21 billion), were up 3% year-on-year, but down 2% quarter-on-quarter. The company’s operations include online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric...
ENTERTAINMENT
gizmochina.com

Tencent Music partners with Apple Music to expand its catalog globally

China-based Tencent Music Entertainment Group has partnered with Apple Music and as a benefit of this partnership, record labels and artists who are a part of TME Music Cloud can now distribute their music globally through Apple Music. The company says that this will enable music lovers to explore China’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tencent Holdings#Yuan#Reuters#The Tencent Holdings Ltd#Refinitiv#Tencent Music
Macdaily News

Tencent Music brings huge catalog of Chinese music to Apple Music users worldwide

On November 8, Tencent Music Entertainment Group announced that record labels and artists who are part of TME Music Cloud can now distribute their music around the world via Apple Music. Bringing TME’s premium music content from Chinese labels and creators to Apple Music users worldwide, will enable music lovers to explore China’s unique music culture and genres, further enhancing the global discovery of Chinese music and assisting in the international development of Chinese musicians.
MUSIC
smarteranalyst.com

Tencent Music Posts Mixed Q3 Results

Online music and audio entertainment platform Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has reported mixed results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Following the release, shares of the company appreciated 1% to close at $8.04 in Monday’s extended trade. Revenue & Earnings. Tencent Music reported quarterly revenues of $1.21 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Phone Arena

Apple Music signs a deal with Tencent Music, bringing Chinese music to the platform

Apple Music is one of the biggest music streaming platforms in the world, coming right after Spotify with its over 90 million available songs—and it's about to get even bigger, according to some reports discovered by Apple Insider. Apparently, Apple has been talking to Tencent Music Entertainment Group, a Chinese...
MUSIC
Benzinga

Tencent Music, Apple Music Strike Deal - All You Need To Know

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) owned Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) forged a deal with Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Music. Now “record labels and artists” who are part of its “Music Cloud” program can distribute their works through Apple Music. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
ENTERTAINMENT
investorsobserver.com

Premarket Mover: Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (TME) Up 2.44%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (TME) is higher by Monday morning, with the stock climbing 2.44% in pre-market trading to 7.99. TME's short-term technical score of 13 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 87% of stocks on the market. In the Internet Content & Information industry, which ranks 134 out of 146 industries, the stock ranks higher than 22% of stocks. Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR has risen 1.43% over the past month, closing at $7.66 on October 11. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $7.56 and as high as $9.10. TME has an average analyst recommendation of Buy. The company has an average price target of $13.57.
MARKETS
Reuters

Tencent asks Douyin to start showing some copyrighted content

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, said on Friday it had received a request from Tencent (0700.HK) to allow short videos, based on Tencent's copyrighted films and TV shows, to be shown on Douyin. Tencent's move meets the requirement from Chinese regulators to create...
TV SHOWS
gamesindustry.biz

Tencent international revenue up, China's regulations limit domestic growth

Tencent has released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, with revenue derived from game sales outside of China growing 20% year-on-year to reach RMB 11.3 billion ($1.7 billion). This was due to the "robust performance" of games such as Riot's Valorant and Supercell's Clash of Clans...
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Thomson Reuters Q3 Revenue Rises; Shares Pop

Shares of Thomson Reuters (TRI) were up in early trading Tuesday after the provider of business information services reported higher revenue but swung to a loss in the third quarter. Total revenues came in at $1.53 billion for the quarter ended September 30, an increase of 6% from $1.44 billion...
STOCKS
