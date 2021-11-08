CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexico detains man implicated in Pegasus spy plot against journalist

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A Mexican man was arrested on allegations of cyber spying on a journalist using Pegasus, a global spy tool that has been used to hack smartphones, according to...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Mexico makes first arrest in Pegasus spying scandal

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have made their first arrest in the global spy scandal surrounding the malware Pegasus, jailing a technician who worked for a private firm on allegations he was involved in illegally tapping the phone of a broadcast journalist. Police detained the man on Nov. 1, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Second Journalist Killed Within a Week in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican journalist died from his injuries on Sunday after being shot two days earlier, authorities said, the second reporter to be killed in less than a week in the country. Alfredo Cardoso, a photojournalist from the violent, southwestern state of Guerrero, was gunned down after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Mexico anti-money laundering official resigns after cash discovered

A scandal involving his wedding in Guatemala has forced Santiago Nieto, the chief of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit, to resign. Nieto was forced to resign after Guatemalan authorities seized $35,000 in cash from a private jet carrying influential guests to his wedding. Progressive politician Pablo Gomez will take over Nieto's...
AMERICAS
abc17news.com

Mexico arrests businessman in Pegasus spyware case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have arrested a businessman on charges he used the Pegasus spyware to spy on a journalist. The software marketed by the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group has been implicated in government surveillance of opponents and journalists around the world. Mexico had the largest list — about 700 phone numbers — among the thousands reportedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance. Federal prosecutors announced the arrest on Monday, but did not name the suspect under rules aimed at protecting presumption of innocence. A federal official not authorized to be quoted by name said the suspect is Juan Carlos García Rivera.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Cyber Spying#Detains#Reuters#Mexican#Israeli#Nso Group
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

A Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his employer and lawyer said -- a ruling slammed by Washington as "unjust". He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP. His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Cuba withdraws accreditation for five journalists from Spanish news agency EFE

MADRID (Reuters) – Five journalists from the Spanish news agency EFE have had their press accreditations withdrawn by the Cuban government ahead of a banned protest march by opposition groups planned for Monday, EFE said. The authorities had summoned the three editors, a photographer and a television cameraperson to inform...
AMERICAS
U.S. Department of State

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

A free and independent press holds leaders accountable, protects the rights of citizens, and ensures our communities are well informed. In too many countries, journalists face the threat of violence or imprisonment for their reporting. The United States condemns threats, harassment, and violence targeting journalists and media workers.  Increasingly, these threats come from governments reaching beyond their borders, including through misuse of digital surveillance tools that track journalists’ communications and whereabouts, to constrain the ability of journalists to report on government corruption or repression. No members of the press should be threatened, harassed, physically attacked, or arrested for doing their job.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

U.S. concerned about health of detained Chinese citizen journalist -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Monday said it is deeply concerned about the deteriorating health of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who last year was sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. “We have repeatedly expressed our serious...
U.S. POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Police searched a beer truck and found some $200 million worth of drugs, in Asia’s largest-ever meth bust

Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy