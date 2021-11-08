CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

China tests missiles on copies of US warships

By Herb Brewer
houstonianonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has produced copies of US warships to conduct missile tests. Satellite images of US technology company Maxar show large objects in the shape of an aircraft carrier and two full-scale destroyers, Reuters news agency reported Monday. Pictures taken Sunday of ballistic missiles used to strike warships are being...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

US 'absolutely' could defend Taiwan from China, says US top General

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Mark Milley on Wednesday said that the American military "absolutely" could defend Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack if asked to do so. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said he did not expect China to attempt...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Missiles#Warship#Ships#Maxar#Reuters News Agency#Chinese#Southeast Asian#The U S Armed Forces#The Chinese Air Force#Taiwanese
Birmingham Star

US reveals plans to develop powerful laser weapon after China's hypersonic missile test

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): The United States is developing a powerful laser weapon capable of blasting missiles and drones after China's latest "nuclear-capable hypersonic missile" test. Last month, Boeing and General Atomics Electromagnetics Systems (GA-DMS) was awarded a US Army contract to develop a 300kW-class solid-state "Distributed Gain High...
MILITARY
AFP

Cambodia hits back at US sanctions over naval base

Cambodia on Friday angrily condemned a US decision to sanction two senior military officials over a contentious naval base, accusing Washington of showing "utter contempt" for its sovereignty. The US Treasury Department this week announced it was freezing any US assets and criminalising transactions with senior defence ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over alleged corruption linked to the Ream Naval Base. Washington accused the pair, along with other Cambodian officials, of conspiring to inflate costs at the base to pocket the proceeds. "Cambodia strongly deplores the long-arm jurisdiction of the United States over Cambodian officials on the basis of groundless allegations driven by geopolitical motives," the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy