Otto Porter (injury management) ruled out Monday for Warriors

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors small forward Otto Porter (injury management) is out for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Porter scored 15 points...

www.numberfire.com

