FarmVille 3, the third edition of the iconic mobile game franchise, has just been released this past week on November 4th and is now fully available for download. Here is why you should consider checking it out. This animal breeding and agriculture simulation game is rated #1 in family on the App Store. The first FarmVille game was first launched way back in 2009 and turned out to be an internet sensation. Farmville 2 was released all the way back in 2012 meaning that this newest game in the series is nine years in waiting. This can no doubt be an effort by Zynga, the game’s developers, to bring in a new pool of young players.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO