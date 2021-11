A mixture of anger, frustration and a tiny bit of envy may characterise how the public now regard Members of Parliament. Arguments about sleaze, and “one rule for them” will run and run, Geoffrey Cox’s outside earnings will continue to come under scrutiny. We have seen an immediate impact in the polls – the Conservatives have seen their vote share fall a few points and now are level pegging or even one point behind Labour in the latest Ipsos MORI survey. However – don’t read too much into the headline numbers. First, Conservative support has been falling slowly for months as their “vaccine boost” wears off. Second for a mid-term Government this level of support is by no means bad – Ed Miliband’s Labour got 12 points ahead of the Conservatives in 2012 in the 2010-2015 parliament – and we saw how that ended for Labour. So with a large majority, nothing so far to particularly upset a boosterish PM.

