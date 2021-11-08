CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC beats revenue estimates as theaters reopen

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as movie buffs returned to theaters for new releases such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black...

