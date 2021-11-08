CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Skyrim's fishing update will have 20 new types of fish you can catch

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Skyrim's upcoming fishing update will introduce 20 different types of fish you can catch, cook, mount, or turn into potions. Skyrim fishing was announced as part of the game's big 10th anniversary celebration coming this month. It'll be a free update to anyone with Skyrim Special Edition when it goes live...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
egmnow.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition trailer shows Survival Mode and fishing

Bethesda has shared a trailer that goes over the Creations being added to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and the soon-to-be-released Anniversary Edition. First up is Saints & Sinners, which was originally released in 2019 and introduces a new story told across two quests. While playing through this content, players can acquire new armor sets and weapons and also find additional goods at Skyrim’s Khajiit Caravans through the Rare Curios Creation.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What island types can you find on Kapp’n’s island tours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update?

To the joy of many players, Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 update finally brought back a beloved character from the series. Kapp’n, the sailor/taxi driver/bus driver, can be found on the pier after achieving a three-star island rating, ready and waiting to take you to a mysterious island on the high seas for the low price of 1,000 Nook Miles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to fish in Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Skyrim fishing is a new mechanic, added to the Skyrim Anniversary Edition as part of the Creation Club input, that allows you to catch a lot of new fish and generally makes fishing a little more classy than just diving into rivers and snatching at trout like a frustrated bear (though you can still do that). However, the Skyrim fishing mechanic isn't entirely clear, and requires special equipment and knowledge that we'll outline in our full Skyrim Anniversary Edition fishing guide below.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Skyrim Anniversary Edition differences and new additions, and where to find them

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition differences are fairly numerous, with upgrades, changes and additions beyond the DLC and already-established enhancements. But what are you actually getting when you upgrade the game, and what does it amount to? And how does the Creation Club content enter into all of this, when it seems like some of it is going to be free? We'll lay out all the Skyrim Anniversary Edition changes below, as well as where you can find all the new content.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Edition#Sfx#Skyrim Special Edition#The Creation Club#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
GamesRadar+

Skyrim modder prevented "modpocalypse" thanks to early access to Anniversary Edition

A Skyrim modder was given early access to the game's anniversary edition in order to prevent a "modpocalypse." Last month, modder extrwi, part of a team behind some of the most important Skyrim mods, warned players that Skyrim: Anniversary Edition's changes to game code were set to break the community's modding scene, stating that the disruption would last for "an unknown length of time."
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Skyrim Fishing Spots: All Fishing Locations Map

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition added fishing to the game, but you can only cast your line at preset locations around the province. Each hold has multiple fishing spots with unique fish to find, and you’ll need to find them all if you want to complete the new Catch of the Day quest. Thankfully, fishing in Skyrim is much simpler than it is in other games. The hard part is finding out where you can actually cast a line. Here are all the fishing spots in Skyrim that we’ve discovered so far.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Skyrim survived the decade and Bethesda believes "people will still be playing it" in the next one

I don't trust the Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim NPC that I've tailed to the outskirts of Riverwood. On the face of it, he looks like any other handsome Nordman – shiny long hair, stubbled chain, pointed features, piercing blue eyes – but there's something off about the way he's been idling around the towns in the area. In his defence, he hasn't said or done, well, much of anything. Which is exactly why I can't take my eyes off him.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Rainbow Six Extraction 'Buddy Pass' gives friends two weeks' free access

A Rainbow Six Extraction buddy pass has been confirmed, along with the game's release date on January 20, 2022. Ubisoft confirmed the game's release date earlier today, noting that it will also launch with a "cross-play Buddy Pass system." Each standard edition of Extraction sold will offer buyers two Buddy Pass tokens, allowing them to invite their friends to play with them for two weeks at no extra cost.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar+

Happy Home Paradise's outdoor design tools belong in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sometimes all a room needs is one finishing touch to really bring it together. Maybe it's a tasteful potted plant, a cosy rug, or a painting that adds a little artistic flourish to your living space. When everything falls into place, nothing quite beats the satisfaction of successfully taking an empty house and transforming it into a personalized home. Animal Crossing: New Horizons' first paid DLC Happy Home Paradise captures this rewarding feeling, and I've been completely losing myself to it over the past week. Thanks to its easy-to-use tools, an array of exciting new decorative items, and a real sense of progression, the Animal Crossing DLC delivers a truly enjoyable experience that scratches my creative itch. But as I've dived into designing exterior spaces, in particular, my mind continues to think about one: If only these tools could be used back on my island.
RETAIL
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will give free cosmetics to Sword, Shield, and Let's Go players

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will offer free bonus creatures and cosmetics to long-term fans of the series. The game's official website confirms that "if you have play records from the Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield game, you'll be able to take on a research request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus in which you'll have a chance to add the mythical Pokemon Shaymin to your team."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact 2.3 update adds two new characters and story beats later this month

The Genshin Impact 2.3 update has been detailed, with a release date set for later this month. Earlier today on November 12, a brand new trailer premiered for Genshin Impact's 2.3 update, which you can check out via the game's official YouTube channel. The trailer reveals the release date of November 24 for the new update going live on all platforms, and it'll be titled "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms," taking place in the frigid region of Dragonspire.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skyrim: How to Start Fishing

As part of Skyrim's 10th Anniversary celebration, Bethesda released an update for the game that now includes fishing. And while this is timed with the paid anniversary update, fishing is actually available for free to anyone with the special edition. Here's a quick look at how to get started with this new mechanic. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was first released on November 11, 2011, or 11/11/11. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, a new graphics and performance patch dropped for PS5 and Xbox Series X alongside the anniversary update. For anyone who owns the special edition of Skyrim, the new fishing mechanic comes free as well, along with a host of other updates. Nothing says dragonborn like angling for carp.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Starfield concept art revealed during Skyrim 10th anniversary concert

Brand new Starfield concept art debuted yesterday through Bethesda's celebration of Skyrim's music, of all places. Yesterday on November 11 marked the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, and Bethesda celebrated the occasion with a performance from the London Symphony Orchestra. At around the 51-minute mark though, Bethesda's Todd Howard introduced Starfield composer Inon Zur, who subsequently introduced a performance of 'Starfield Suite' by the orchestra.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood devs know the game is "far more difficult than intended" right now

Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios says it is committed to getting Back 4 Blood's difficulty levels "just right". In a post shared to the zombie game's Reddit community, Turtle Rock Studios' says it "hears your concerns about the game's difficulty across all platforms" and while "a bit of difficulty can add a lot of replayability", it admits that "as of right now there are issues and bugs we’ve encountered in development that are making it far more difficult than intended".
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Controversial game Manhunt might be returning via Xbox backwards compatibility

Controversial game Manhunt could be coming back through Xbox's backwards compatibility feature. Just below, you can see a tweet from Xbox Era's Bruno Costa, which surfaced earlier today on November 11. In the tweet itself, Costa notes that several games have just been added back to the original Xbox marketplace, including Manhunt, Dead or Alive 1 through 3, Max Payne and its sequel, and Red Dead Revolver, among some other older games.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy