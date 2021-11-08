CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL OFFICERS FOR 2022, ORGANIZATIONAL UPDATES

By Press Release
 6 days ago

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has announced its newly elected officers for the 2022 term, effective January 3. Anita Blue has been elected by the Chapter Delegate Board and will serve as National Vice President, Tommie Wehrle will serve as National Secretary and Rodney Mason as National Treasurer. They join Dave...

LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE OFFERS NEARLY 20 SESSIONS; MAJORITY FOCUSED ON 2022 BUSINESS GROWTH AND LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY ISSUES

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance will host a virtual, one-day “Experience The Alliance” conference on Thursday, December 9. The event will feature nearly 20 sessions throughout the day. “We were greatly disappointed that the outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant forced us to cancel our inaugural in-person event in September,...
REAL ESTATE
Fast Casual

FAT Brands hires chief real estate officer, growing in Chicago

FAT Brands Inc. has hired its first chief real estate officer, Justin Nedelman, who was previously the CEO of Eureka Restaurant Group LLC, where he led the company from its inception in 2009 through growth until his departure in January 2021. Overseeing the real estate of FAT Brands' growing portfolio of over 2,100 restaurants, Nedelman will help support organic growth with existing franchisees while also spearheading further real estate expansion across the brands' 15 concepts, according to a company press release.
RETAIL
Houston Agent Magazine

Atlanta, Houston real estate professionals elected to LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance executive roles

Atlanta mortgage banker Rodney Mason and Houston Realtor Anita Blue have been elected to executive positions at the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance for 2022. Mason, who serves as vice president of mortgage lending with Guaranteed Rate, was named treasurer of the nonprofit, while Blue, who works as an agent and credit restoration consultant at Cap Tex Realty, was named national vice president of the organization.
HOUSTON, TX
Tennessee Tribune

Local Real Estate Companies Announce Merger

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Nashville-based commercial and residential property management firms Clearbrook Realty and Browning-Gordon & Co. have merged. According to a release, the combined company will be home to 22 employees and operate as two divisions, both led by Ernest Johnson as president. The commercial division will continue to operate as Clearbrook Realty, with the residential division to do business as “Browning-Gordon, a Clearbrook company.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Post and Courier

Real Estate News

K. Alan Mullinax, a Realtor® with the New Homes Division of Carolina One Real Estate, has been designated as an Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) by the Realtors® Land Institute. The ALC Designation is the only land-specific designation endorsed by the National Association of Realtors®. The ALC Designation will assist Mullinax to use his vast experience, knowledge, and connections to effectively close deals and speak confidently with clients.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
usf.edu

The Biden administration pushes back against DeSantis' challenge to the OSHA worker vaccine mandate

In a letter to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for the Biden administration say the rule is expected to save thousands of lives. Biden administration attorneys late Friday urged a federal appeals court to reject a request by Florida, Georgia and Alabama to put on hold a rule that would require tens of millions of workers nationwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be regularly tested and wear masks.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Faces Lawsuit For Ban On Native American Mascots At Schools

DENVER (CBS4) – A North Dakota nonprofit is suing Colorado for banning schools from using American Indian mascots. The Native American Guardian’s Association filed the lawsuit in early November. They said SB21-116, which was signed into law in June is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Starting June 1, 2022, the state measure will fine public schools, colleges and universities $25,000 a month for their use of American Indian-themed mascots. (credit: CBS) William Trachman, the lawyer representing the group said the ban unlawfully enacts state-sanctioned race discrimination, which is why the group is suing several state leaders, including Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Kathryn...
DENVER, CO
Sioux City Journal

United Real Estate Solutions announces 3rd quarter production awards

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. announced production awards for the company’s top producers during a quarterly breakfast at the United Center. Thirty-two people received honors for the third quarter of 2021. Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were...
SIOUX CITY, IA
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Best Benefits For Veterans

The list of the benefits the U.S. government offers veterans is long. According to Military.com, these include disability compensation,  pension programs, free or low-cost medical care through VA hospitals and medical facilities, education plans, home loan guarantees, vocational training,  Small Business Administration loans, counseling, and burials. The number of people eligible for these benefits is […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The U.S. County With The Widest Income Gap

The issues of income inequality have been on the front pages a great deal recently. Congress considered a special tax on the 700 American families that are billionaires. It was never clear who came up with the numbers. Recently, the Census Bureau released its “Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2020”. […]
INCOME TAX
Georgia Recorder

Deadline day for Georgia’s new plan to improve delivery of federal rental aid

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded—with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states like Georgia and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for […] The post Deadline day for Georgia’s new plan to improve delivery of federal rental aid appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE

