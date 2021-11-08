CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

New this week: 'Red Notice,' Silk Sonic and 'Clifford'

By The Associated Press
Jonesboro Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Can a movie be a blockbuster on Netflix? That’s what “Red Notice,” available at home on Friday, hopes to accomplish. The comedy-action film has a big screen budget of...

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Silk Sonic Unveils New Single ‘Smokin Out The Window’: Watch

With just one week away from the release of their debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars (a.k.a Silk Sonic) return with a new single, ‘Smokin Out The Window.’ The duo teased fans with a sneak peek of the track, sharing an inaudible short clip on social media.
MUSIC
NME

Silk Sonic share tracklist for new album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Silk Sonic, the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have shared the tracklist for their upcoming debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. The pair announced last month that their forthcoming LP will be released on November 12, after having previously suggested it wouldn’t arrive until early next year. The album will mark Mars’ first since 2016’s ’24K Magic’, and Anderson’s first since 2019’s ‘Ventura’.
MUSIC
NME

Silk Sonic – ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ review: an unashamedly retro delight

For a group whose members’ solo albums often seem like the work of one perfectionist mastermind, Silk Sonic are an impeccably in-sync alliance. Ever since Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak first announced their collaboration with March’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ – a sumptuous single that features the former’s best vocal performance to date – it was clear that this was a team of two retro-obsessed musicians revelling in a deep admiration for one another.
MUSIC
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Mayor Pete’ and more

“Red Notice” feels like the heist thriller/buddy comedy version of “Jungle Cruise,” and not just because they both star Dwayne Johnson. But this action-packed tale of an FBI agent (Johnson) who teams up with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch another art thief (Gal Gadot) is less a plausible, engaging story than an elaborate kind of cinematic theme-park ride. In this case, it’s one that globetrots from Italy to Russia to England to Spain and yadda yadda, as these three attractive people bicker and banter comically between fight and chase scenes. The heist part of the story — centering on the effort to steal three gilded eggs that once belonged to Cleopatra — isn’t especially thrilling. And the comedy — mostly driven by a PG-13 version of Reynolds’s Deadpool patter — isn’t especially funny. There are, however, some twists and double-crossings along the way (some more clever than others), and a lightly unserious approach to the whole enterprise that tells you it’s okay not to care too deeply about anything you’re seeing. Case in point: Just as the film segues to an underground Nazi bunker in Argentina that looks like something out “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Johnson starts whistling the famous trumpet fanfare that accompanies almost everything Harrison Ford does in that 1981 film. Like most of “Red Notice,” it’s an instantly recognizable, self-referential winkwink telling you: It’s only a movie. When Gadot delivers the line “I can’t wait to see what happens next,” my first thought was “Well, that makes one of us” — except she’s being sarcastic, too. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also playing in area theaters. Contains violence and action, some sexual references and strong language. 117 minutes.
MOVIES
defpen

Album Stream: Silk Sonic – An Evening With Silk Sonic

More than a decade ago, Jay-Z and Kanye West delivered Watch The Throne. Six years ago, Future and Drake dropped What A Time To Be Alive. Earlier this year, dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign released Cheers To The Best Memories. Joint albums are fun and in the words of Will Ferrell, they get the people going. No album has quite got people going within the last year quite like An Evening With Silk Sonic.
MUSIC
Billboard

Silk Sonic Drop Debut Album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic': Listen Now

Eight-plus months after we were gifted with the debut Silk Sonic single "Leave the Door Open," the duo's first album -- An Evening With Silk Sonic -- has arrived. The nine-track project, guest-hosted by funk legend Bootsy Collins, includes the two-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Leave the Door Open," as well as the previously released "Skate" and "Smokin Out the Window."
MUSIC
Variety

‘Eternals’ Leads Box Office Over ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

Marvel’s comic book epic “Eternals” is once again dominating domestic box office charts. In its second weekend of release, the superhero adventure has collected a leading $27.5 million from 4,090 North American theaters. Through Sunday, “Eternals” crossed the $100 million mark in the U.S. and Canada, with box office receipts at $118 million. Though it wouldn’t be a particularly notable benchmark in pre-COVID times, only a handful of films have surpassed $100 million domestically in 2021. “Eternals” declined 61% from its $71 million debut, a drop that falls somewhere in between Marvel’s other pandemic releases, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
MOVIES
Billboard

Silk Sonic Transform LA Club Into a One-Night Disco to Perform New Songs From Debut Album

The fun-filled, invite only party -- hosted by Spotify -- was adorned in '70s-themed decor, which perfectly aligned with Silk Sonic's nostalgic vibe. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered an amazing performance at West Hollywood's Peppermint Club on Wednesday night, just two days ahead of the highly anticipated release of the duo's debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The event marked the duo's first proper concert amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Anderson .Paak Warns Ebro Not To Leak The New Silk Sonic Album

For fans who have waited almost a year for Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars to bless us with a full-length Silk Sonic record, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Last week, .Paak and Mars teamed up to make a couple of major announcements regarding their musical collective. "Smokin' Out The Window," a new Silk Sonic single, will drop November 5, the pair said. And An Evening With Silk Sonic, the duo's debut album, is set to release a week later, on November 12.
MUSIC
Jonesboro Sun

Who's going back to the movies? So far, not everyone

NEW YORK — The movies are clawing their way back in theaters, but, so far, not everyone is showing up like they used to. While certain segments of moviegoers are closer to pre-pandemic levels, older moviegoers and family audiences have been slower to return. That’s shrunk already narrow opportunities for non-franchise films to find audiences. Well before the pandemic, superheroes and spectacles were already a bigger and bigger slice of the box-office pie. Right now, they’re closer to the whole meal.
MOVIES
hot969boston.com

Silk Sonic Drops First Album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, Fans React

Silk Sonic’s highly anticipated album is finally here! The duo, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, dropped their album An Evening with Silk Sonic, Friday (Nov.12). The duo has previewed “Silk Sonic Intro,” “Leave the Door Open,” “Skate,” and, most recently, “Smokin’ Out the Window” which are all featured on the debut album. The album has two features: bass legends Boosty Collins and Thundercat on the song “After Last Night.”
MUSIC
Variety

Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Endures as Box Office Leader Above ‘Clifford’

“Eternals” will keep its crown at the domestic box office, as the Marvel entry is projected to repeat as No. 1 with an estimated $27 million gross in its second weekend. Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much steeper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through...
MOVIES
Variety

‘And Just Like That…’ Star Nicole Ari Parker Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Ari Parker has signed with CAA. The actor will next be seen in “And Just Like That…,” HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot with original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis. The series premieres Dec. 9. A philanthropist as well as a producer, Nicole Ari Parker gained wide recognition for her work as Teri Joseph on Showtime’s “Soul Food.” She has also appeared on television’s “Chicago P.D.,” “Empire,” “Younger,” “The Romanoffs,” and “I’m Dying Up Here.” In 2015, she had a recurring role opposite Morris Chestnut in “Rosewood.” On the film side, Parker starred in the Universal ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Ryan Reynolds Says ‘Red Notice’ Had Netflix’s Biggest Ever Opening Day

Red Notice has had a huge debut on Netflix. The Ryan Reynolds film had the most-watched opening day for any Netflix original feature film. Ryan shared the news on Twitter, writing, “WOW! #RedNotice is @Netflix’s biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version).” Also […]
MOVIES

