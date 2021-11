On Thursday, Nov. 4, among a plethora of photos and memorabilia, a panel of friends gathered together in Binghamton University’s Art Museum to talk punk. The panelists ranged in age and experience, such as Joe Schultze from Democratic Identity to Raven Celtys of Dirtybandaid, according to Jennifer Lynn Stoever, associate professor of English, co-host of the event and active member of the punk scene. All shared a similar love for Binghamton’s “hardcore” scene, being involved through band membership, radio show hosting, music studio ownership and general support for the music and social scene.

