Administered through the Coastal Bend Community Foundation, the Coastal Bend Day of Giving is a one day only, 24-hour, online donation event offering the unique opportunity to make gifts that are doubled to local nonprofits serving the Coastal Bend area’s neediest. This year, 27 matching funders have pledged $1.2 million in matching grants, allowing each participating nonprofit’s gifts to double, up to $21,800, each raising at least $43,600 in just 24 hours. Visit www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org, anytime beginning at midnight on Nov. 9, and click “Donate Now”. Gifts via credit/debit card or an electronic check are accepted.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO