Work begins to repair collapsed section of Biddeford RiverWalk

Marion County Highway Engineer Mike McCormick says repairs are coming soon to rough sections of the Kinoka and Bell Club Roads. He told the Marion County Road and Bridge Committee Thursday night that DePew and Owen of Centralia will be replacing nine failed sections of the Kinoka Road between Route 37 and the I-57 interchange. Each of the sections is 20 feet in width. As a result of the problem, mud was coming up between the sections and the road surface had become rough. McCormick says the work should be completed before the end of the year.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO