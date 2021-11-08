CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Work begins to repair collapsed section of Biddeford RiverWalk

By Editorials
WMTW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIDDEFORD, Maine — Work is underway to repair a...

www.wmtw.com

Atlantic City Press

Work begins on Wildwood Boardwalk

WILDWOOD — Crews have started work on a $3.5 million renovation to the Wildwood Boardwalk, with fencing keeping pedestrians out of the work area. The work is set to replace decking between Oak and Maple avenues, the section Mayor Pete Byron said is most in need of replacement. Plans are to have the work competed in May.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Bay Net

Repair Work To Begin Nov. 15 At Dunkirk District Park

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Department of Parks & Recreation advises that work to repair the storm water conveyance at Dunkirk District Park will begin Monday, Nov. 15. Work is expected to be complete within 10 days, weather permitting. During the repairs, access will be restricted to fields 4 and...
DUNKIRK, MD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Pavement repairs to begin on U.S. Highway 40 in Troy

TROY, Ill. — U.S. Highway 40 will be closed in both directions over Interstates 55/70 from Tuesday to Thursday, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said. The work will allow crews to perform pavement repairs to the U.S. Highway 40 bridge. Weather permitting, the work will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, and wrap up by the end of the day Thursday.
TROY, IL
WJHL

Water service restored along Milligan Highway, repair work expected to continue

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.(WJHL) – City officials have confirmed that water service has returned to residences near a main line break underneath Milligan Highway. According to Elizabethton Water Services director Jonathan Pleasant, the break took place across 20 feet of the main line feeding into the Milligan area. Pleasant said the material used in the specific pipes […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wfmd.com

Pothole Repair Work To Take Place On Rt. 15 Near Rosemont Ave.

It will take place Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Frederick, Md (KM) Some road repair work will be taking place this weekend in Frederick County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says crews will be making pothole repairs along the southbound Route 15 bridge over Rosemont Avenue.
FREDERICK, MD
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County to Begin Repair Work on 63rd St. Bridge

Starting the week of November 15th, Sedgwick County will close the two northbound lanes over the 63rd St. South Bridge over the Arkansas River and will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on the two lanes running southbound. Officials said the lane closures could last between 6 to...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wgan.com

Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60 percent

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Maine’s public utility regulator believes most Maine people are going to see the rate they pay for home electricity increase this year, in some cases by a considerable amount. The Maine Public Utilities Commission has informed the Maine Legislature of the coming bump in prices. The Portland...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Historic Maine hotel may be forced to close

ROCKLAND, Maine — One of Rockland's oldest hotels may soon be forced to close. The Trade Winds Inn opened in May of 1965, but this week the Rockland City Council voted to deny a lodging license for the 99-room hotel. The previous license expired on Oct. 15. The council had...
MAINE STATE
fox35orlando.com

$43 million Sanford RiverWalk complete after years of work and vision

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford RiverWalk is finally complete. The vision for the trail was laid out back in the 1980s by then-Mayor Bettye Smith and has now become a reality. "It’s absolutely beautiful," said Jimmy Galbez. Galbez is the owner of Bicikleta Bike Shop in Downtown Sanford. His shop...
SANFORD, FL
wabi.tv

Rockland hotel may soon be forced to close

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Rockland’s oldest hotels may soon be forced to close. Rockland City Council voted 3-1 Monday night to deny a lodging license for the Trade Winds Inn. The current license expired Oct. 15. The council had postponed the licensing decision during its September and October...
ROCKLAND, ME
Sequim Gazette

Roundabout work begins north of Sequim

Construction started Nov. 8 at the corner of Woodcock Road and Sequim-Dungeness Way on unincorporated Clallam County’s first ever roundabout. Crews with Interwest Construction began work just east of the planned 160-foot roundabout on Monday, with Clallam County roads staff previously saying traffic will move to one side or the other as construction progresses and no long-term traffic delays anticipated.
SEQUIM, WA
whdh.com

Crews working to repair water main break in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Repairs are being made to a water main break in Brockton on Monday. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Montello Street where a massive hole left in the middle of the street marks the location of the break. City officials say residents from Linden Street...
BROCKTON, MA
WMTW

Deering Corner roundabout now open in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland's first roundabout is now officially open. City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $5 million project at Deering Corner Monday. Open to traffic since June, the roundabout replaces the six-leg intersection of Brighton and Deering avenues with Falmouth Street on the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Cape Elizabeth debates affordable housing project in lead up to referendum

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The Cape Elizabeth town council voted Monday to table a tax break for the developer of a controversial proposed affordable housing project. The fate of the Dunham Court development will hinge on the result of a referendum, put forward with 1,155 voter signatures out of 8,689 registered voters in the town. The developer is the Szanton Co. of Portland, which says that the $13.5 million project would be the biggest step to getting new affordable housing in Cape Elizabeth in over half a century.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
southernillinoisnow.com

Repairs coming to rough sections of Kinoka and Bell Club Roads

Marion County Highway Engineer Mike McCormick says repairs are coming soon to rough sections of the Kinoka and Bell Club Roads. He told the Marion County Road and Bridge Committee Thursday night that DePew and Owen of Centralia will be replacing nine failed sections of the Kinoka Road between Route 37 and the I-57 interchange. Each of the sections is 20 feet in width. As a result of the problem, mud was coming up between the sections and the road surface had become rough. McCormick says the work should be completed before the end of the year.
CENTRALIA, IL
Kankakee Daily Journal

Waldron Road bridge work begins

Preliminary work has begun to replace the Waldron Road bridge across Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. Tree removal and relocating utilities have started, an Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman said. Kankakee Valley Construction Company is the contractor for the $11.3 million project, which is expected to be completed by spring...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
capenews.net

Work Yet To Begin To Repair Failed Dam At Trout Pond In Mashpee

Work to repair a failed earthen dam at Trout Pond in the Mashpee River Woodlands has yet to begin almost six months after the Mashpee Conservation Commission approved the emergency repair in May. Last week, the conservation commission during a virtual meeting last Thursday, October 28, ordered Mashpee Commons, which...
MASHPEE, MA

