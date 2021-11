When the Minnesota Whitecaps open their season on Saturday against the Boston Pride, there will be some things that are new and some that are familiar. The new is represented in changes by their league, which has changed its name from the National Women's Hockey League to the Premier Hockey Foundation. Also new is the salary cap for each of the league's six teams — $300,000. That figure is the highest in league history.

