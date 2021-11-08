CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niger classroom fire kills at least 25 schoolchildren

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 25 children aged five to six have died after their straw-hut classrooms caught fire in southern Niger, officials say. Several others were injured during the blaze, which broke out on Monday morning as children took part in school lessons in the country's Maradi region....

www.bbc.com

