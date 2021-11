The opponent for the Bears’ regular season finale could not have been drawn up more perfectly. Ask around the team about this season and you’ll hear expressions like “challenging” or “disappointing.” Some players are eager to turn the page to the offseason and forget about the myriad of COVID-19 issues, weather postponements and flat-out embarrassing losses. A Nov. 11 game against Stanford, which has an overall record of 6-6-5, though, presents an opportunity for Cal to right the ship, albeit ever so slightly.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO