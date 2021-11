When asked if my cup is half-full or half-empty my only response is that I am grateful to have a KUPP. Nevertheless, Cooper Kupp is positioning himself to be crowned one of the best in the league. Through eight games, Kupp is on pace to break Calvin Johnson‘s 2012 receiving record (1,964 yards). Not only is he on pace, but Kupp has a substantial lead compared to Calvin Johnson’s 2012 campaign.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO