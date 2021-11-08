CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle founder buys NYC pad for $30M, guac not included

 6 days ago
Chipotle founder Steve Ells added an extra topping to his Manhattan real estate portfolio, dropping $29.5 million on a townhouse in the West Village. The New York Post reported Ells as the buyer of the home at 27 East 11th Street. Ells reportedly snapped up the property in less than a...

