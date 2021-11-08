CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested on suspicion of killing both his parents: Anaheim PD

By Sareen Habeshian
 6 days ago

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing both of his parents in Anaheim over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of W. Vermont Avenue, regarding an in-progress assault, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found two people, 67-year-old Andres Alvaro-Robles and 65-year-old Teresa Lopez-Miguel, inside of an apartment suffering from major injuries.

Alvaro-Robles was declared dead at the scene, police said, and Lopez-Miguel was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The couple’s adult son, Carlos Manuel Robles-Lopez, was located at the apartment and taken into custody, Anaheim police officials said.

He was booked into Anaheim’s jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

No further details were immediately available.

Anaheim homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have had recent contact with Carlos Manuel Robles-Lopez to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

