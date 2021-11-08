CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's oil sands tiptoe to record output, but keep a lid on spending

By Nia Williams
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) - Canada’s oil sands are inching toward record production, as the country’s biggest producers squeeze more barrels out of existing assets, but they are holding back on big spending despite some of the highest oil prices in seven years.

The oil sands, which make up the bulk of Canada’s production, are on track to reach 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by year-end, surpassing January’s record of 3.25 million bpd, said Matt Murphy, analyst at investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt.

Oil demand is rebounding as expanding COVID-19 vaccination rates spur greater economic activity, and as the OPEC+ group of major producers ignores U.S. calls to raise supply faster. Those factors have driven global prices to more than $80 per barrel.

Canada’s majors all signaled recently, however, that they have no plans to take on big new projects or significant expansions to existing facilities.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNRL), Suncor Energy Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc elected instead to increase dividends to take advantage of stronger revenues.

Those producers are scheduled to unveil 2022 capital budgets in coming weeks, but will prioritize small expansions and efficiencies to their sites to raise output.

Total Canadian production, including conventional crude oil and condensate, hit a record of 4.96 million bpd in December 2019, according to the Canada Energy Regulator. Canada produced 4.67 million bpd in August 2021, the most recent data available.

Cenovus plans to raise production through small expansions and reducing bottlenecks to assets it acquired this year, rather than big projects, Chief Executive Alex Pourbaix said.

“These projects have way lower capital, they have very high returns and we can bring them into service in very short order,” Pourbaix said in an interview. “They’re actually much more compelling economically than looking at the large-scale, phased expansions that cost several billion dollars and take five to six years to construct.”

Imperial Oil Ltd, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, has a number of projects planned for its Kearl oil sands plant that will increase production to 280,000 bpd by 2025 from 265,000 bpd this year, CEO Brad Corson said.

CNRL President Tim McKay said the company is focusing on efforts like introducing solvents to boost production at thermal oil sands operations and reduce emissions from natural gas.

“Given what we have been through with all the volatility with oil and gas prices, it’s very difficult to go out and sanction major expenditure,” McKay said.

OilPrice.com

Energy Industry Strikes Back At Democrats' Oil Export Ban Proposal

Energy industry insiders have slammed a proposal by a group of Democratic Senators to ban U.S. oil exports in a bid to rein in retail fuel prices. "That proposal does absolutely nothing to alleviate higher prices or to make prices lower than in any sort of relative sense," petroleum economist Karr Ingham from the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers and creator of the Texas Petroleum Index told Fox News.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Oil Company#Big Oil#Cnrl#Suncor Energy Inc#Cenovus Energy Inc
Reuters

S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for October -customs

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for October and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Monday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 11.4 million tonnes of crude last month against 11.1 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China and India will need to explain coal move, Sharma says

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China and India will need to explain to developing nations why they pushed to water down language on efforts to phase out coal at the COP26 conference, the event's president Alok Sharma said on Sunday. U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, ended on Saturday with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

How a dispute over coal nearly sank the Glasgow Climate Pact

GLASGOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - It was very nearly a diplomatic disaster. Alok Sharma, the president of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, had convened the final meeting of representatives from nearly 200 countries to deliver the Glasgow Climate Pact, a deal meant to ensure the world still has a chance to avert the worst impacts of global warming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Analysis: COP26 message to business: clean up to cash in

GLASGOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The hard-fought Glasgow Climate Pact sent a clear message to global companies and executives: reassess business strategies and carbon footprints to reap monetary rewards, or lag and risk losses. The deal announced late Saturday, ending two weeks of fraught negotiations between nearly 200 nations, pushes...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a monthly record, was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. If the Biden Administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 454 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous two weeks, including a climb of six oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to stand at 556, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Biden’s $1 Trillion Spending Package Will Boost Oil Demand

The Democratic-sponsored $1-trillion infrastructure bill last weekend became the latest bullish driver of oil prices. More consumption growth lies in wait once travel begins in earnest and jet fuel demand picks up. The Biden Administration has limited options to keep oil prices in check this winter. Amid efforts by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's Rosneft plans to grow oil output by over 1% this year

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil company Rosneft plans to increase its liquid hydrocarbon production by over 1% this year, the company said on Friday. Combined with gas, total hydrocarbon production is seen growing by 4% in 2021 versus last year, Rosneft said. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector. At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses to third week

Oil futures fell on Friday, suffering a third-straight weekly decline as traders continued to weigh the likelihood of a U.S. release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or a ban on oil exports to combat high oil and gasoline prices. During a White House press conference Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that all options remain on the table, but no decisions have been made. "What this tells us is that behind the scenes in the White House, they're not quite sure what to do," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Some say that a ban on U.S. oil exports would only reduce U.S. production and put domestic oil workers out of work, with little impact on gasoline prices, while an SPR release may only have a short-term impact, he said. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell 80 cents, or 1%, to settle at $80.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract ended the week with a 0.6% loss, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

