CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, NJ

New Mochi Doughnut & Hot Dog Shop Opening In Park Ridge, Millburn

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020r3z_0cqTnPD000

A new doughnut and hot dog eatery is opening in Park Ridge and Millburn, BoozyBurbs reports.

Mochimoly describes its doughnuts as a "hybrid between classic American fried donuts and sweet and chewy Japanese rice cakes."

The rice dog on the menu is a "hot dog rolled in mochi batter, deep-fried, and finished with a sprinkle of sugar." according to the sweet shop's website.

The shop is also expected to offer traditional mochi ice cream at its upcoming location at 315B Millburn Avenue in Millburn, the website says.

Mochimoly is also planning to open its doors at 133 Park Avenue in Park Ridge, according to the website.

The exact opening dates are unknown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Beloved Ridgewood Native, 26, Dies In PA Crash

Sensei, astronomer, photographer and more, Michael Capurso was a man of many talents, gifts and pursuits.A memorial service is scheduled next weekend for the popular Ridgewood native, who was killed in a crash last week in Pennsylvania.Capurso, 26, was behind the wheel of a Subaru SUV that slid off…
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

This Locale Is Named New York's Best Winter Destination

Planning a winter getaway? A new report has named the best destination to visit in New York during the colder months.According to 24/7 Wall St., Seneca Falls, located in Seneca County about 50 miles west of Syracuse, is the best winter destination in New York.The website created a list of the best …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Ridge, NJ
City
Millburn, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Doughnut#Food Drink#Boozyburbs#American#Japanese
Daily Voice

Take 5 Top-Prize Winning Ticket Sold In Westchester

A lucky lottery ticket sold in Southern Westchester left one person more than $10,000 richer.The $10,472 Take 5 ticket was sold for the Thursday, Nov. 11 game at the Tanglewood Stationery Corp., 2264 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, said the New York Lottery.The numbers from the 2:30 p.m. drawing were…
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Search Under Way For Missing Boaters In Delaware River

A search was under way Sunday morning in South Jersey for two boaters who apparently went overboard after the vessel capsized in the Delaware River, developing reports say.Several search and rescue teams including the US Coast Guard were called to the area near Crown Point Road in West Deptford aro…
DELAWARE, NJ
Daily Voice

Take 5 Top-Prize Winning Ticket Sold On Long Island

A lucky lottery ticket sold on Long Island left one person more than $10,000 richer.The $10,472 Take 5 ticket was sold for the Thursday, Nov. 11 game at the Deli Beer Smoke, 223 Commack Rd. in Commack in Suffolk County, said the New York Lottery.The numbers from the 2:30 p.m. drawing were 4-5-7-13-…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Two Women Hospitalized In Crash On Long Island Roadway

Both drivers were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in Farmingdale.A 45-year-old woman operating a 2020 Mercedes-Benz was driving eastbound on Fulton Street near the intersection of Cobb Place, Nassau County Police said.A 2009 Chevr…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

7 Kniffen Road, Somers, NY 10536

SOMERS, N.Y. — A property at 7 Kniffen Road in Somers is listed at $1,499,000. Check out the details of this listing: Type: Property MLS ID: H6108659 4.78 acres Built in 1993 4 Bedroo…
SOMERS, NY
Daily Voice

70 Route 138, Somers, NY 10589

SOMERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Route 138 in Somers is listed at $899,000. Check out the details of this listing: Type: Property MLS ID: H6143144 2.92 acres Built in 1925 4 Bedrooms …
SOMERS, NY
Daily Voice

Tornado Touchdown Confirmed In Hudson Valley

The first tornado touchdown has been confirmed following separate rounds of storms over the last few days in the region.The National Weather Service announced on late Sunday morning, Nov. 14 the twister happened in New York's Hudson Valley, in eastern Dutchess County, in the town of Washington, on …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
160K+
Followers
30K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy