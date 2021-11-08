CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Daily Dose Of Cute: Cat Cuddles On Top Of Dog Brother When Human Isn’t Home [VIDEO]

By Jessica Hinckle
CatTime
CatTime
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2Hrc_0cqTnADL00


When our cats and dogs are best friends, it’s one of the most heartwarming things to behold. A Newsweek report of a new viral video offers us the very best dose of it.

This new viral video was originally spotted on Reddit , posted by user elphaba16.

Within the video, a ginger cat and a sleeping dog are lounging on opposite sides of the same couch. Then, the cat decides that she might like to make a pillow of her friend.

Raising up from her spot, the cat wanders over to the still sleeping pup and begins pawing at his back and rubbing against him. At first, it just seems like something any cat might do, but the dog’s reaction tells us that this is an ask on behalf of the cat.

It’s one that her pup answers when he wakes and adjusts his position to allow the kitty to snuggle in beside him. They then, adorably, return to their naps cuddled together.

See? Cats & Dogs Are Best Friends!

(Stock Picture Credit: FamVeld/Getty Images)

There’s nothing that the internet loves more than cute fur babies being besties.

Since the post went up, the video has received over 66,000 upvotes and has accumulated a ton of Reddit awards from fellow cat lovers and dog lovers.

One of these Reddit users, whose username is I_also_know_noting, wrote, “This encapsulates what I love about animals. When they love you, there is no shame about cuddling with you. They don’t care about personal space, they come right up and snuggle.”

It Turns Out, This Cat & Dog Have An Instagram!

According to Newsweek, this pair, discovered to be named Kelvin, the cat, and Joule, the dog, have their very own Instagram . They were both rescues, adopted by pet parent Brenna Eckert.

“The animal shelters had given each of them a temporary name before we adopted them,” Eckert said. “Kelvin’s shelter name was Socks, and Joule’s shelter name was Sandals. How ironic that Socks and Sandals make such a great pair!”

Eckert further explains that she discovered Kelvin and Joule’s habit of snuggling from in-house security camera footage. While she was at work, the two would get snuggling!

“I moved the camera to get a closer view of the couch and was amazed to see that they weren’t just sharing the couch, but they were snuggling up against each other,” she said.

Since that discovery, Eckert has kept a digital record of Kelvin and Joule’s affection for one another via Instagram. The account, unsurprisingly, has amassed over 78,000 followers.

Do you believe that cats and dogs can be best friends? Do your pets cuddle like Kelvin and Joule do? Let us know in the comments below.

The post Daily Dose Of Cute: Cat Cuddles On Top Of Dog Brother When Human Isn’t Home [VIDEO] appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 4

Larisa Melodinskaia
7d ago

Animals Are Sunshine, Best Medicine, Dayly Therapy, Lots Of Love, Laughs, Happiness, Thank You God For The Best Creature In The World 🌎❤️🙏🐶🥰🎈🙏❤️🐶🥰🏡🙏❤️🥰🐶🏡🙏❤️

Reply
5
Related
countryliving.com

10 best behaved dog breeds revealed

The top 10 best behaved dog breeds have been revealed, with the loyal Korean Jindo Dog taking the top spot. New research conducted by Protect My Paws analysed Instagram hashtags to find out which pups are better behaved than others — and the results may surprise you. Native to the South Korean island of Jindo, Korean Jindo pups are a national treasure, scoring a positive 75.86% in the study.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cats And Dogs#Viral Video#Animals#Newsweek#Famveld Getty Images#I Also Know Noting#Ginger Cat Vizslas#Ginger Cat And Vizslas
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
PETS
iheartcats.com

Karen Gave Up Her Feral Cat Ways When She Learned How To Cuddle

Once a cat not keen on being touched, Karen is a former feral who discovered the magic of cuddles thanks to foster care love. But when she was first rescued from the streets by Puppy Kitty NYCity, she wasn’t what you’d call a friendly lady. If someone tried to offer a gentle touch, Karen would put on her best annoyed face and raise her paw in warning. At least she remained polite in her displeasure. She could have swatted, hissed, and then asked to see a manager!
PETS
petsplusmag.com

Rare Dog Breed Thrills TikTok Users [Video]

A groomer shared a video on TikTok of a mix you don’t see every day. His name is Goblin, and he’s a pug and German shepherd, according to the clip from Vanessa De Prophetis. (See the video below.) As footage from a grooming session plays, the narrator explains: “While I...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
tsl.news

OPINION: Cats aren’t just cute, they’re beneficial for your health

After a long day away from home, I would always look forward to coming home and seeing my cat. Whether she was ready to greet me at the door, or curled up on the couch, petting her provided much-needed comfort in my most stressful days. During the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, having my cat around made life a little easier.
PETS
DogTime

9 Dogs Welcoming Their Soldier Dads Home [VIDEOS]

Some service members have spent weeks, months, or years apart from their families, including their dogs. So it's no wonder that their furry companions are so happy to see them when they return home. Here are some heartwarming videos of soldiers reuniting with their best friends in honor of Veterans Day. The post 9 Dogs Welcoming Their Soldier Dads Home [VIDEOS] appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Dog Is Looking For Someone That Gives Good Belly Rubs, Only To Her [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I'm Betsy, and I'm 4 years old. I am heartworm positive, not good around cats, and would really like to be the only dog in the home. I LOVE to play with stuffed toys, especially my candy cane and turtle in the video. I'm really a great dog, I'm just waiting for a pet-free home. I do well during Cardio for Canines and Mutts Morning Out programs. My adoption fee is $150 which includes all the standard stuff. VHS will even treat my heartworms at no expense to you. Please give me a chance.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Bow Tie Boone Wins Top Prize At American Humane Hero Dog Awards

By: KDKA-TV Senior Web Producer Heather Lang CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Butler County beagle, known for looking dapper in bow ties, is the nation’s top hero dog. Bow Tie Boone, a 4-year-old hound, took home the top trophy last night at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala, held in Florida. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @joeys_paw Ambassador (@a.miracle.named.boone) He beat out more than 400 dogs across the country for the top title. The competition started back in March. The nominees are placed in seven categories: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Service Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Military Dogs, Search...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
International Business Times

Mother Elephant Crushes Crocodile To Death To Protect Calf In Viral Video [Watch]

A video of a crocodile getting crushed to death by a huge African elephant in Zambia after it stalked her calf has gone viral on social media. The rare sighting of the protective mother elephant attacking the crocodile was filmed by Hans Haahr from Denmark, while he was on a safari in Zambia. The video shared by Latest Sightings received more than 456,416 views since it was posted on YouTube on Tuesday.
ANIMALS
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
542
Followers
308
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy