CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Emory & Henry College hosting free Community Day on Saturday

supertalk929.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmory and Henry College is hosting a Community Day and food drive on Saturday at the home football game. This free, all-day event...

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Elkhart Education Foundation to host free resource fair Saturday

ELKHART, Ind. -- From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on November 6 at the Tolson Center for Community Excellence there will be a free resource fair. For the first 300 families that come and while supplies last there will be free food, clothing, toiletries, flu & COVID vaccines provided by St. Joseph Health System.
ELKHART, IN
everythinglubbock.com

FUMC Lubbock hosting annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church will host their annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, November 13. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as a drive-thru, pick up meal in the church parking lot. Vehicles will line up in the parking lot located...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory And Henry College#Local Food#Canned Meat#Fruit#Charity#Emory Henry College#Community Day#E H
kswo.com

Duncan Community Development hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Community Development held their eighth annual free turkey dinner to help those in need ahead of the holiday season. “The holidays are tough for some people, really tough, especially the last couple of years have been really, really tough with COVID and everything,” said Trevin Stevenson, the Vice President of Duncan Community Development. “So it was really important to us this year. We weren’t able to do it last year so this year it was really important that we got together and brought this event together.”
DUNCAN, OK
NBC 29 News

Piedmont Virginia Community College hosts healthcare career expo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Healthcare employers from across the region gathered at Piedmont Virginia Community College for a job expo on Wednesday, Nov. 11. “It’s been pretty exciting, we’ve seen plenty of students walking by asking about potential opportunities,” Susan Hunt, the director of imaging at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Marietta Daily Journal

East Point hosts community clean-up day

The City of East Point will be having their community clean-up day on Saturday Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals, families, organizations, and anyone who wants to participate are welcome. Participants will meet at East Point City Hall for breakfast from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. City...
EAST POINT, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ifiberone.com

Summit Pacific Hosting Free Community Education Event Tuesday, November 9

(ELMA, WA) – Join us online for a free virtual Community Education Event on Tuesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. via Facebook live. Our special guest is the CEO of Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, Dr. Terrence Hess, DPM. Hess will be presenting on the vascular system of the foot, neuropathy and how to manage and care for diabetic wounds.
ELMA, WA
Wrcbtv.com

Glasshouse Collective to host annual free block party to expand the community

The Glass Street community is coming together this Saturday for an annual tradition. This comes following years of renovations to the area. “I’ve just seen a lot of changes being made," said The Village Church Pastor Ja'Michael Jordan. "You can definitely tell the people in the community have a heart for the community and for the young people."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Valley News

Murrieta to host free community shredding day and partners on household hazardous waste drop-off event

MURRIETA – The city of Murrieta is hosting a free shredding event for all Murrieta residents Saturday, Nov. 6. The community is invited to Murrieta City Hall between 8 a.m. and noon for safe and free disposal of their paperwork or other sensitive documents. Bringing personal documents to Murrieta’s free shredding event allows residents to “shred it and forget it.” Shredding personal and sensitive documents decreases the chances of identity theft, allowing residents to discard old documents securely. Documents are shred the day of drop off, so attendees can feel confident in the disposal process. Examples of documents residents might want to bring to the event include old tax returns, bank documents, expired policies, unnecessary receipts and bills, and more. All shredded paper i.
MURRIETA, CA
islandfreepress.org

Hatteras Library will host free Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 13

The Hatteras Library will host a free Fall Festival on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Children of all ages are invited to drop by between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. for a fun event with a variety of games, crafts and snacks. The event is planned for outside...
WEATHER
ReporterHerald.com

Windsor Community Rec Center to host free COVID-19 testing

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the tests will not be rapid. An earlier town news release misidentified the tests as rapid. Free COVID-19 testing will be temporarily available outside the Windsor Community Recreation Center starting Saturday. The north parking lot of the center will become...
WINDSOR, CO
WSPY NEWS

Area Communities to Host Veterans Day Ceremonies

Several communities in the WSPY listening area are holding Veterans Day observations and ceremonies Thursday. The Plano American Legion will hold a remembrance at eleven at Memorial Park at Route 34 and S. Center Street in Plano. In Aurora there will be a Veterans Day parade beginning at 10:15 from...
PLANO, IL
panolawatchman.com

Panola College to host Veterans Day Dinner

Panola College will host its annual Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom on the Carthage campus. The event is free of charge for any East Texas service member and one guest. Coordinating the event are two service organizations at Panola College:...
CARTHAGE, TX
supertalk929.com

42nd Annual Christmas Connection arts & crafts fair happening Nov. 12, 13

The City of Kingsport’s Office of Cultural Arts is hosting the 42nd Annual Christmas Connection this weekend. This event gathers dozens of the region’s arts and craft vendors that sell items from home décor to skincare. In addition to numerous vendors, Christmas music will be provided throughout the event, as well as a cafe and local food trucks. Admission is free to the public. This Christmas Connection event happens at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 7 PM.
KINGSPORT, TN
Rochelle News-Leader

Kishwaukee College to host Veterans Day ceremony

MALTA — Kishwaukee College will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on campus in the student center. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be provided for all guests during and after the ceremony. Highlights of the event include...
MALTA, IL
Southwest Virginia Today

Former dorm to be converted into business school for Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College grabbed for the future while reaching into the past Friday. The college announced a new home for the School of Business at an old spot on campus. Generations of E&H students remember Carriger Hall as a men’s dorm, complete with pool tables in...
EMORY, VA
Morning Journal

Lorain County Community College hosts computer science and engineering information session

Lorain County Community College hosts Computer Science and Engineering information session. Lorain County Community College will host an information session on the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) bachelor’s degree offered by The University of Toledo through LCCC’s University Partnership program at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10. The free information session...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy