Emory & Henry College hosting free Community Day on Saturday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Community Development held their eighth annual free turkey dinner to help those in need ahead of the holiday season. “The holidays are tough for some people, really tough, especially the last couple of years have been really, really tough with COVID and everything,” said Trevin Stevenson, the Vice President of Duncan Community Development. “So it was really important to us this year. We weren’t able to do it last year so this year it was really important that we got together and brought this event together.”

DUNCAN, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO