The fight to change the name of Flint Township got some new life recently thanks to a new law allowing townships to change their name. The idea of changing Flint Township to a new name has been around for a while, but it really started to pick up steam during the Flint Water Crisis. Some Flint Township residents and business owners formed a committee in 2016, with the goal of changing the name. The committee had never been able to get the change done, but a new law may change all that.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO