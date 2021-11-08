CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jill Biden Visits a Pediatric Vaccination Clinic in a Cherry Red Gown

By Claudia Miller
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKv3E_0cqTmclm00

Jill Biden visited a local elementary school in Virginia this afternoon as the country kicks off pediatric vaccinations following approvals this month from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

For the visit, the first lady met with students aged 5 to 11 years old at the vaccination spot. Dr. Biden herself stepped out in a  collared cherry red dress complete with short sleeves and a floor-sweeping hem; she accented the look with a black cinched belt, matching face mask and gold chain necklace.

CREDIT: AP

On Sunday, Jill Biden and President Joe Biden enjoyed a beach day near their home in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

The first couple was spotted going for a walk on the sandy shores yesterday, bundling up to keep warm for the beach outing despite the cold temperatures. Jill herself opted for a white windbreaker-style jacket layered over a blue sweater and classic blue skinny jeans.

Both Bidens prepped for the walk in lace-up running shoes. President Biden’s pick comes from Asics with similar colorways available for $70 via Zappos . Jill’s own smooth gray style comes from Nike and bears a resemblance to the brand’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 silhouette. The cushioned style once retailed for $120 Nike.com but now resells for upwards of $75 to $160 at GOAT .

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Take inspiration from Jill Biden in these similar Nike sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIx0C_0cqTmclm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Free Run 5.0, $100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6Y1u_0cqTmclm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, $120 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxbZi_0cqTmclm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Renew In-Season TR 11, $75 .

Click through the gallery for more of Jill Biden’s statement style over the years.

Comments / 8

LetsBeFrank
4d ago

Dr Jill of Course Dressed as The Queen of Hearts ♥️ From Alice in Wonderland Who loved to Give Death Sentences a Perfect Outfit for Promoting Covid Vaccines to children

Reply
3
Related
Footwear News

Jill Biden Heads to Italy in a Pinstripe Jacket, Flowing Dress & Soft Fall Booties

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden departed the White House today as they head to Rome, Italy, for a G-20 meeting to sit down with a few of the world’s most powerful leaders. The first couple made their way to Air Force One before their departure in dressier attire. The first lady herself tapped into fall styling, layering a pinstripe jacket over a navy dress and a printed multicolor scarf. On her feet, Dr. Biden tucked a set of opaque tights into a dark navy platform boot. The round-toe pair came balanced atop a chunky base with a curved block heel and...
POTUS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Brightens Up Her Fall Style in a Sunshine Yellow Sweater & Slip Skirt

Dr. Jill Biden brightened up her fall style during a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, this week. The first lady paid visits to both Joint Base Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center on Monday. For the outing, Dr. Biden opted for a monochrome ensemble in a coordinating yellow tie-neck sweater and a midi-length slip skirt, accented with oversize pearl earrings. Slip dresses and skirts are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts amongst a revitalization of retro trends. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into...
CHARLESTON, SC
Footwear News

Jill Biden Stuns in Elegant Forest Green Dress & Pumps While Honoring Children of Veterans

Jill Biden was seen attending an event for the children of military veterans at the White House on Wednesday. The first lady opted for a striking forest green coat-style midi dress from American designer Brandon Maxwell for the occasion. The holiday-ready frock features short sleeves and a lapel collar, which she added a pin, and a single gold button closure at the front. Originally retailing for $2,250, the dress is now on sale for $1,250 on Yoox.com. Dr. Biden paired the stylish look with nude pointy-toed suede pumps and accessorized with a gold and pearl broach, layered necklaces and round gold stud earrings. She also added some bracelets, a watch and a navy mask featuring a floral graphic. In a similar spirit, FLOTUS wore a Christmas-y red gown to visit a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., earlier this week. Shop nude pumps and elevate your style. To Buy: Jimmy Choo Love 85mm Pumps, $675; farfetch.com   To Buy: Sam Edelman Nude Pointed Stiletto Pumps, $147; farfetch.com To Buy: Le Silla Eva Pointed Pumps, $593; farfetch.com For more, check out Jill Biden’s style through the years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
New York Post

Biden says China-linked son Hunter guided his COP26 approach

President Biden on Wednesday said his druggie, China-linked son Hunter helped shape his handling of an anti-global warming conference in Scotland by urging him to show empathy. Biden said Hunter, who is well-known for his drug and alcohol problems as well as big-bucks international business pursuits that create conflicts of...
HEALTH
Footwear News

Jill Biden Meets With French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Shiny Animal Print Suit and Navy Pumps

Jill Biden’s new ensemble is a synonym of class and elegance. Dr. Biden and French first lady Brigitte Macron dressed up similarly in black and navy hues while meeting at Il Marchese restaurant in Italy. Proving you can never go wrong with dark pieces, both ladies matched their respective attires ahead of the G20 summit in Rome. Biden opted for a pencil skirt suit featuring a black animal print. Her attire was completed by a silver brooch, a navy silk scarf and a pair of navy blue pumps. Macron also chose a skirt for the occasion with pointed pumps. One of Biden’s signature...
POTUS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Just Stepped Out in a Timeless Fall Look

Jill Biden was photographed alongside President Joe Biden as the couple made their way to fly out of Washington, D.C., Saturday morning. Masked up, the president and first lady departed the White House, headed to Rehoboth Beach, Del. For the quick flight, Dr. Biden dressed in a chic, fall-ready look, sporting a khaki jacket over a cozy, cream-colored sweater tucked into a black leather knee-length skirt. She added an assortment of gold jewelry including earrings, a dainty necklace and bracelets, and pulled things together with a pair of black suede boots that hit just below the knee. The classic silhouette, which she styled with black hosiery, featured a rounded toe and walkable block heel. The 70-year-old New Jersey native showed off the same style in a light brown colorway earlier this week while in Naples, Italy, where she gave a talk to students. Shop the fall-appropriate shoe look for yourself ahead. To Buy: Steve Madden Ninny Boot, $190; nordstrom.com To Buy: Christian Louboutin Cavalika 85 Suede Knee High Boot, $1,495; mytheresa.com To Buy: Vince Cameo Phranzie Knee High Boot, $229; nordstrom.com Flip through the gallery to see more of Jill Biden’s style through the years. 
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Brandon Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Pegasus#Nike Shoes#Vaccinations#Nike Free#Fda#Cdc#Ap#Bidens#Asics#Zappos#Prada#Swiss#Oscar De La Renta#American
Inside Nova

First Lady Jill Biden visits McLean school that pioneered polio vaccine

First Lady Jill Biden on Monday visited an elementary school clinic in McLean to kick off the national rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 -- the same clinic where the first polio vaccine was administered in 1954. Biden toured the clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary...
MCLEAN, VA
Bay News 9

Dr. Biden honors ‘hidden helpers’ of military families: ‘We stand with you’

Dr. Jill Biden has long worked to support members of the U.S. military and their families during her many years in Washington, and her time as first lady is no different. On Wednesday, Dr. Biden joined lawmakers and members of her husband’s administration to highlight Hidden Helpers, an initiative that aims to “create supportive programming for the children of America’s 5.5 million military caregivers.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MarketRealist

Is There a White House Rift Between Biden and Kamala Harris?

Since the approval ratings keep getting lower for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Americans wonder whether all is well between the nation’s top leaders. When comparing the number of public appearances Harris made alongside Biden, the percentage has decreased since the beginning of his presidential term. Article...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy