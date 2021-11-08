Jill Biden Visits a Pediatric Vaccination Clinic in a Cherry Red Gown

Jill Biden visited a local elementary school in Virginia this afternoon as the country kicks off pediatric vaccinations following approvals this month from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

For the visit, the first lady met with students aged 5 to 11 years old at the vaccination spot. Dr. Biden herself stepped out in a collared cherry red dress complete with short sleeves and a floor-sweeping hem; she accented the look with a black cinched belt, matching face mask and gold chain necklace.

On Sunday, Jill Biden and President Joe Biden enjoyed a beach day near their home in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

The first couple was spotted going for a walk on the sandy shores yesterday, bundling up to keep warm for the beach outing despite the cold temperatures. Jill herself opted for a white windbreaker-style jacket layered over a blue sweater and classic blue skinny jeans.

Both Bidens prepped for the walk in lace-up running shoes. President Biden’s pick comes from Asics with similar colorways available for $70 via Zappos . Jill’s own smooth gray style comes from Nike and bears a resemblance to the brand’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 silhouette. The cushioned style once retailed for $120 Nike.com but now resells for upwards of $75 to $160 at GOAT .

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

