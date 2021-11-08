John Bartram DAR to continue to pay tribute to Tomb of Unknown Soldier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s been 100 years since the tomb of the unknown soldier has been open for the public to see. “This opportunity of the rededication of the tomb of the unknown soldier because in 1921, the tomb was dedicated originally by Warren Harding but now after 100 years of honoring our military the tomb of the unknown soldier has been un rededication all over the united states and the guard of the unknown soldier at the Arlington cemetery in Washington DC and another organization called taps for veterans,” said Retired Air Force Captain, Herschel Stroud.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO