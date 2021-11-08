CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Bartram DAR to continue to pay tribute to Tomb of Unknown Soldier

By Staff Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe November meeting of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Rohan Recreation Center. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The...

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Post

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks 100 years of honoring unidentified war dead

Travel back with us to the chilly autumn morning of November 11, 1921 — 100 years ago. A solemn procession makes its way through the streets of Washington, from the U.S. Capitol, past the White House and across the Potomac River to the national cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. There, officials await a horse-drawn cart bearing a coffin. Inside the coffin is the body of . . . well, no one knows.
MILITARY
Sheridan Press

Chief Plenty Coups blesses Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

SHERIDAN — As he told his biographer Frank B. Linderman, Chief Plenty Coups’ — or Aleek-chea-ahoosh, meaning “many achievements” in his native Crow language — first task in life was to learn how to run. He earned his first bow at the age of 7, and from there he lived...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
KATC News

Native Americans and why they serve

For some, the Indigenous commitment to the U.S. military doesn’t make sense. Why would Indians serve a country that overran their homelands, suppressed their cultures, and confined them to reservations?
MILITARY
CBS Denver

‘Thrill Of My Life’: WWII Colorado Veteran Don ‘Whip’ Whipple Witnessed Flag Raising On Iwo Jima

(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment. View of members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. (credit: Joe Rosenthal/Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...
COLORADO STATE
villages-news.com

History of African Americans

History of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. There were 1.5 million African American Veterans who were denied GI Bill Benefits and VA backed mortgages. While White Veterans got education, training for skills under GI Bill and subsequently good jobs and were able to buy homes with VA backed mortgages, the African Americans received none of those benefits. Whites built up wealth with home ownership and African American Veterans languished in poverty. There is a Bill weaving its way through Congress, The GI Bill Restoration Act which would provide descendants of these veterans a transferable benefit that could be used to obtain housing, attend college or start a business.
EDUCATION

