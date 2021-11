Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing the next generation of Anbu tactics with Houki and Inojin's fight in the preview for the next episode of the anime! The anime is now in the midst of a slate of episodes exploring original anime stories, and it kicked all of this off with the promise of a new series of Chunin Exams that will make up for the fact that the previous exams had been interrupted before. With the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki meaning the security for the Hidden Leaf Village needs to be bolstered further, more young ninja are getting their opportunity to rise in the ranks.

