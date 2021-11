Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle introduced the world to a new installment of the classic film which starred Robin Williams in 1995. Skeptics arose by the plenty when it was announced Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart would be starring in a new take on the film, many thinking it was one of those properties that should be left alone, as some would phrase it. 800 million box office dollars later and many of those minds were changed, met with a great reception from critics and fans and spawning a follow-up film in 2019. Now, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level producer Hiram Garcia has revealed their third installment, the fourth Jumanji overall, might be closer to fruition than we may have thought.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO